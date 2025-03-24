Epic Universe Isn't Even Open Yet But One Merch Item Is Already Sold Out, And I Really Need It To Come Back Before I Get There

The coolest piece of Epic Universe merch is already gone.

Dark Universe Frankenstein Castle at Epic Universe
(Image credit: Universal Orlando Resort)

We’re only weeks away from the opening of Epic Universe and as a theme park fan I am getting excited. While new theme park attractions happen every year and new theme park lands are not uncommon, it’s a rare time when we get an entirely new theme park. I’m looking forward to a park full of new attraction, new food, new drink, and new merchandise, but one item I was really looking forward to picking up is already sold out.

While Epic Universe single-day tickets recently went on sale, the park isn’t open to the general public yet. Epic has been open for early previews for Universal Team Members and their families. This also means they get the first shot at a lot of the Epic Universe merch, and while I’m all for employees getting a chance to see Epic early, I’m bummed that one item I saw making the rounds on social media was so popular that Team Members bought all of them in one day, a vinyl record of Danny Elfman’s Dark Universe music.

As a fan of theme parks, Danny Elfman, Universal Monsters, and vinyl, when I saw that there was a soundtrack record that would be on sale at Epic Universe of the original music written by the great Danny Elfman, I made a mental note to plan to pick up a copy whenever I first made it to Epic Universe. Unfortunately, almost as soon as I learned it existed, I learned it was gone.

We’ve heard a bit of the music that Danny Elfman has written for Dark Universe in promotional material. It sounds perfect, and is likely to add a lot of great atmosphere to what I fully expect will be my favorite land at Epic Universe.

I’m not a big theme park merch guy. I might buy the occasional clothing item or mug, something that I’ll actually use and not simply own. So much theme park merch is just “stuff” but a record is something I can actually enjoy, and something that won’t take up a lot of space when not in use.

It’s unclear if this record was a limited printing or not. There are reports that Dark Universe record will be back in stock in time for Epic Universe’s opening day. Unfortunately this means that anybody else who will get early access to Epic Universe will be out of luck. The only people who even got a chance to buy opening day tickets were Universal Annual Passholders or those who purchased multi-day vacation packages for Universal Orlando Resort.

If the record does come back in stock we can expect that it will sell a lot of copies and possibly even sell out again once it returns. If the record is planned to be a normal stock item, then supply and demand will certainly hit some sort of equilibrium eventually. However, if the supply is limited, it seems likely that a lot of people, like myself who want one, probably won’t get it.

