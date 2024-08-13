Why The Coco Attraction Is The Upcoming Disney California Adventure Update I'm Most Curious About

Disney Parks enthusiasts were treated to some exciting announcements coming out of the D23 Ultimate Fan Event in Anaheim, California. While much of the focus was put on expanding and enhancing the four Walt Disney World parks in order to better compete with Epic Universe over at Universal Studios, Disney’s California Adventure also received some love, including the announcement that the first-ever Coco-themed attraction is coming to the park.

It’s about time that Coco, one of the best Pixar movies to date, gets some loving attention in the parks. Up until now, there hasn’t been much love for Coco aside from an infrequent character meeting with Miguel and the occasional themed foods during the holiday season. It’s no surprise then that those in attendance for the Horizons: Disney Experience Showcase, like myself, exploded in cheers and applause when the concept art for the attraction was revealed. It sparked my curiosity immediately, both because I was excited and also because the details of the project were kept vague.

I’m Excited For A Coco Attraction, But I Have Some Questions

Josh D’Amaro, the Chairperson of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, broke the news to the sold-out Honda Center that included a performance from the film villain Ernesto de la Cruz. Fans were shown a concept art that showed theme park goers sitting in a boat decorated with marigolds as it makes its way through the Land of the Dead. Along the way, fans will be treated to music from the film and interact with fan-favorite characters like Miguel and even Dante in his alebrije form.

As exciting as the announcement was, now that the initial high has worn off, I’m left with more questions than answers. For one, I’m curious to learn if the ride will follow the events of the movie, like Epcot’s Frozen Ever After attraction, or if we’ll get a new story created by Imagineers as they’ve done for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

I’m also wondering where the ride is going to go. My first thought is that it’s going to replace one of the worst DCA rides, Goofy’s Sky School, on the west side of the park. This makes the most sense, considering the adjacent Paradise Gardens has regularly been themed for Coco during the holiday season. The area needs some love, and this would be the perfect addition.

Of course, it’s also possible that the attraction might be part of the Disneyland Forward project that has been approved by the Anaheim City Council. Surprisingly, the massive expansion project wasn’t mentioned during the park’s presentation, which could be why a definite location for the Coco ride was not announced.

Coco Isn’t The Only New Attraction Coming To DCA

While Disneyland got the short end of the stick when it came to announcements, its sister park is getting some much-needed additions. Though it started out as an “experience,” we now know for certain that DCA is getting a full-fledged Avatar land that will take visitors to a new location in Pandora. The land will include at least one new ride — a boat excursion that Disney fans are speculating will use the same technology that is used for Shanghai Disney’s Pirates of the Caribbean attraction. Unfortunately, no construction start date was given, nor was an exact location, which leads me to believe that this will be part of the Disneyland Forward project.

In addition, the total number of Avengers Campus rides is increasing by two. Fans have finally learned what is going on in the building that has sat empty since the land opened in 2021, answering all Marvel fan's wildest dreams. Avengers Infinity Defense will allow fans to jump between worlds to help the superhero team take down King Thanos.

Right next door, fans will experience Stark Flight Lab, a new attraction that has guests helping Tony test out some new superhero technology. Guests will sit in a two-person pod before being whirled around by a robot arm. The best part is that no two rides will be the same because each pod will interact with a different Marvel superhero.

Unfortunately, it’s going to be a while before guests experience any of these attractions, but as an Anaheim local, it's nice to see the Mouse House investing in the future of Disney’s California Adventure. Until then, fans can get their Coco fix by streaming the film with a Disney Plus subscription.