Daredevil: Born Again: 4 Main Takeaways From The First Look Footage At D23 2024

At San Diego Comic-Con 2024 earlier this summer, Marvel Studios delivered some exciting previews of their upcoming blockbusters, with new reveals from Captain America: Brave New World, debut footage from Thunderbolts, and a brief sneak peek at Fantastic Four: First Steps. As cool as that presentation was, however, one couldn’t help but notice a lack of representation for Disney+ programming.

Fortunately, Marvel partially made up for that lacking tonight at D23 2024 – in part by revealing the first footage from the upcoming Marvel TV series Daredevil: Born Again, which is set for release in early 2025.

On stage in front of thousands at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California this evening, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige brought out stars Charlie Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Jon Bernthal, Elden Henson and Deborah Ann Woll to debut a fresh preview of the exciting new Daredevil sequel series. Sadly, it doesn’t appear that the footage is going to officially make its way online, but I was at the presentation in person to witness the material, and I was left with four main takeaways about the exciting new show for Disney+ subscribers.

Wilson Fisk Seems To Know That Matt Murdock Is Daredevil

For Daredevil fans, “Born Again” is a title that carries a hell of a lot of weight. The arc of the same name from the comics is one of the most famous written by Frank Miller, and it memorable features The Man Without Fear having his life systematically destroyed after Wilson Fisk ends up discovering his true identity.

At present, it’s unclear just how much of the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again series will be an adaptation of that beloved plot, but the D23 footage notably does suggest that the core of the comic arc will be included in the show: it seems that Kingpin knows Matt Murdock’s big secret.

There is a point in the preview where the hero and villain sit across from each other in a diner, and the former delivers a warning that he will be waiting should the latter ever find himself “stepping out of line.” In response to this, Fisk smiles and asks who it is that is delivering the warning: is it Matt Murdock, or his “darker half”?

How does Kingpin come across the information? And how will he use it to his advantage? The answers to those questions are among the many things to anticipate about the 2025 comic book TV series.

A First Look At White Tiger

Daredevil: Born Again is bringing back a number of familiar faces from the series on Netflix, including Matt Murdock, Wilson Fisk, Foggy Nelson, Karen Page, and Frank Castle – but there are also some new characters entering the action as well, and one of them appears to be the hero known to Marvel Comics fans as White Tiger. It wasn’t made specifically clear in the footage which version of the vigilante is going to be on the show (it’s presumably the Hector Ayala incarnation), and I couldn’t identify the actor playing him, but the hero was unmistakable on screen – shown in flashes wearing his white and black costume with full mask.

We don’t yet know how White Tiger will factor into the story that is being told in Daredevil: Born Again, but he will seemingly connect with Matt Murdock when he is in need of a lawyer (the characters are shown at one point communicating in the visiting room of prison), and we can hope that they will eventually get to team up while trying to take down the Kingpin.

How Many Costumes Might We See Daredevil Wear In Born Again?

When fans last got to see Matt Murdock in his full Daredevil gear, he notably had a much different look than what audiences got used to during the three seasons of the Netflix Daredevil series. For his multi-episode arc in She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, the character got some spiffy new duds that were yellow instead of red – a callback to the hero’s original coloring in the comics.

In most of the Daredevil: Born Again first look trailer, the blind crime-fighter is shown as being back in his traditional garb… but there is also a tease that he may wear multiple costumes in the new show.

At one point in the footage, Matt Murdock is featured staring into a costume closet, and it contains not just one or two Daredevil cowls, but actually five of them. In addition to two red masks and a yellow one, there are also silver and black versions. He’s not shown at any point in the preview wearing a costume that is not the traditional look that fans of the live-action character are already familiar with, but one has to wonder about possibilities for the series. Would the filmmakers introduce the idea of multiple suit designs if there is no plan to reveal any of them? It will be something to keep an eye on as we get closer to the show’s premiere next year.

As Expected, There Will Seemingly Be No Shortage Of Ass-Kicking

In discussing the best aspects of the Netflix Daredevil series, most fans will point to the fact that the show regularly unleashes fantastic, visceral, and hardcore fight sequences that showcase the titular character as a skilled badass. That in mind, it probably won’t surprise you to learn that Daredevil: Born Again is promising similar action, with Matt Murdock once again set to unleash a full six pack of whoop-ass.

The D23 Daredevil: Born Again footage not only featured clips from sequences with the eponymous hero stylishly beating the hell out of people wearing his suit (and making excellent use of his signature billy clubs), but also in his normal street clothes. In the latter scenes, it’s obviously not clear at this point how Matt Murdock is going to explain away being both blind and a martial arts master, but we’ll be excited to get answers when the show debuts early next year.

With a second season already set to go into production soon, Daredevil: Born Again is now just months away from launch – with nine episodes set to start rolling out on an unspecified date in March 2025. It’s one of CinemaBlend’s most anticipated upcoming shows, so stay tuned here on the site for more updates and details about it, and to discover all of series that are set to arrive between now and the end of the year, check out our 2024 TV Premiere Schedule.