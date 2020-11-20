Trending

The Many Saints Of Newark

The film is set in the explosive 1960s in the era of the Newark riots, when the African-American and Italian communities are often at each other’s throats. But among the gangsters within each group, the dangerous rivalry becomes especially lethal.

What The Many Saints Of Newark’s Michael Gandolfini Was Most ‘Concerned’ About While Preparing To Play Tony Soprano

By Erik Swann

Michael Gandolfini opens up about one of the most challenging aspects of playing Tony Soprano.

A Beloved Sopranos Star Was Supposed To Return For The Many Saints Of Newark Prequel, But It Got Scrapped

By Mike Reyes

A legacy cast member from The Sopranos almost opened The Many Saints of Newark's narrative.

The cast of The Many Saints of Newark

The Many Saints of Newark Reviews Are In, Here’s What Critics Are Saying About The Sopranos Prequel

By Sydney Skubic

The prequel to The Sopranos is almost here, so let's see what critics are saying about The Many Saints of Newark.

The Sopranos Creator Is Not Happy About The Many Saints Of Newark Prequel Heading Straight To HBO Max

By Adreon Patterson

The Sopranos' David Chase wanted to walk away, but his love for Tony Soprano is too strong.

Leslie Odom Jr as Aaron Burr in Hamilton

Hamilton’s Leslie Odom Jr. Compares The Sopranos Movie Security To The MCU

By Sarah El-Mahmoud

The audition process for The Many Saints of Newark sounds wild.

The Crew

Every Sopranos Character We Spotted In The Many Saints Of Newark Trailer

By Rich Knight

We can't wait for The Many Saints Of Newark. Here are all the characters from the show that we caught in that amazing trailer.

The Many Saints Of Newark Trailer Sets Up A Mobster Origin Story For Tony Soprano

By Eric Eisenberg

To answer your question before you ask it: yes, it uses the theme song.

Upcoming UK Movie Release Dates: When All The New Movies Are Coming To Theaters

By Philip Sledge

An updated guide to all the movies coming to cinemas in the UK in 2021, 2022, and beyond...

Leslie Odom Jr. - Hamilton

Upcoming Leslie Odom Jr. Movies And TV: What's Ahead For The Hamilton Star

By Will Ashton

Here's what the Oscar-nominated Hamilton star has coming up next!

The Sopranos Season 6 Poster

The Many Saints Of Newark: 8 Quick Things We Know About The Sopranos Prequel Movie

By Will Ashton

Here's what we know (so far) about Warner Bros.' feature-length prequel to The Sopranos.

