Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again Just Added To Its Gangster Cred With A Many Saints Of Newark Star

Charlie Cox’s Daredevil is back in our lives, everyone! Around this time last year, the actor cameoed appeared as Matt Murdock in Spider-Man: No Way Home for the first time since Netflix’s Dardedevil series was cancelled, and then Cox resurfaced as the Man Without Fear in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law a few months back. Additionally, Vincent D’Onofrio reprised Wilson Fisk/Kingpin in Hawkeye, and both he and Cox will be reuniting in the near future for Daredevil: Born Again. Now today brings word that these two actors will be joined by a Many Saints of Newark star on the show Disney+ subscribers will be able to check out as part of the MCU’s Phase 5 lineup

Deadline has shared that Michael Gandolfini has been brought aboard Daredevil: Born Again, which was officially announced at last summer’s San Diego Comic-Con. While details about Gandolifini’s character are being kept secret, the publication said that it’s “possible” he’s playing “an ambitious guy from Staten Island referred to as Liam.” While there are certain plenty of characters featured in Marvel movies and TV shows who don’t originate from the comics, I can’t help but wonder if Liam is a cover identity for someone fans are familiar with, particularly since this is described as a “major role.”

Michael Gandolfini is best known for playing the young Tony Soprano in The Many Saints of Newark, the prequel to HBO’s The Sopranos, which starred James Gandolfini, Michael’s late father, as the older Tony. So going into Daredevil: Born Again, the young actor already has some major gangster cred for his acting resume. Michael Gandolfini’s other film credits include Ocean’s 8, Cherry and The Independent, while on TV, he’s popped up in The Deuce and The Offer. Along with Born Again, he’s set to appear in movies like Disappointment Blvd. and Cat Person, as well as the Apple TV+ show Extrapolations.

Daredevil: Born Again has tapped Covert Affairs duo Matt Corman and Chris Ord as its head writers and executive producers. The first season will consist of 18 episodes, and while it still hasn’t been officially clarified if the Daredevil and Kingpin we’ve seen in these Marvel Studios productions are the same ones we watched on Netflix or separate versions, Charlie Cox has said that Born Again is a “whole new thing” and should not be considered as Daredevil Season 4. The original Daredevil series ran from 2015 to 2018, and Cox also participated in the 2017 miniseries The Defenders opposite Krysten Ritter’s Jessica Jones, Mike Colter’s Luke Cage and Finn Jones’ Iron Fist.

Ahead of Daredevil: Born Again premiering on Disney+ sometime in early 2024, both Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio will reprise their respective characters in Echo, the Hawkeye spinoff centered on Alaqua Cox’s Maya Lopez. Feel free to see what other upcoming Marvel TV shows are lined up, as well as the selection of upcoming Marvel movies.