'My Mind Just Froze': Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Surprised Employees Working At The Chiefs' Christmas Game With Flabbergasting Gifts

Celebrity couple Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spent their first Christmas as an engaged couple at the Arrowhead Stadium for the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos game on Christmas Day. The game itself may have ended in a loss for the home team, but according to one employee of the stadium, the couple were spreading all sorts of holiday cheer to employees working at the game… in the form of handing out a lot of cash.

Robyn Gentry took to Facebook over the weekend to share the story of how she not only met the couple, but was given a massive Christmas gift by them. In her words:

I was working at Arrowhead for the chiefs game Christmas day. I was doing my end of season to do list, talking with my coworkers when security goes to walk through. First it was momma kelce, then it was Travis, and then Taylor. She was running around telling everyone merry Christmas and came towards me, saying thank you so much for working on Christmas, please take this, Merry Christmas. My mind just froze. Of course I said Merry Christmas and thank you so much. Travis and her were smiling so big and just kept saying merry Christmas, thank you for working Christmas 🎄

Can you imagine being in her shoes? She must have felt like she was in a daze when the couple, along with Donna Kelce “running around” wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and giving out gifts. Here’s what happened next:

But then they were gone and I stopped to look at what was in my hand.... $600. My whole paycheck for two weeks. I had just dropped that much for Christmas for 8 kids. I immediately started crying. So I came home and can’t bring myself to spend it. So I framed one. Still havent spent any 🤣🤣 but I wanted to share the story with people who will appreciate it with me 🥰 Taylor and Travis are beautifully kind people. Its very true, incredible and very kind people. Merry Christmas and Happy Birthday to me 🥰

What an incredible story! Gentry also shared a photo of the six $100 bills she was given at the stadium. As she shared, she framed one of them, and can’t bring herself to spend the gift just yet. But as she revealed, the money is definitely welcome after doing Christmas shopping this year.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour home viewing! If you have a Disney+ subscription, you can watch two versions of the Eras Tour and the new 6-episode docuseries about the phenomenon, End Of An Era.

The anecdote (via Us Weekly) isn’t out of character for Taylor Swift, given the singer previously handed out $100 bills to food runners who served her at another Kansas City Chiefs game in 2023. In Swift’s new docuseries, End of an Era, one moment showed Swift handing out bonuses to her employees. The show allegedly was making $14 to $17 million a night, leading the pop star to also pay her truck drivers $5 million in bonuses in total back in 2023.

Taylor Swift is in the billionaires club, reportedly as the richest female music artist out there above the likes of Rihanna and Beyoncé, per a 2024 report. (Kelce reportedly has a net worth of $70 million, per People). Since wrapping the Eras Tour in December of last year, Swift has had a big 2025, from releasing her 12th studio album, The Life Of A Showgirl, which earned an estimated $135 million in its first week alone with 4 million units of sales, per E! Online. She also had a successful box office run for its theatrical listening party experience, with it grossing $50 million worldwide.

It’s great to see that Taylor Swift and Kelce spread their wealth to Arrowhead Stadium employees this Christmas. Gentry’s story about the gift shows how much the gesture meant to her and her colleagues.