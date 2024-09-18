I Really Enjoyed HBO’s Sopranos Documentary, But There’s One Topic I Wish Would’ve Been Covered

Wise Guy: David Chase and the Sopranos is now available to watch on HBO or stream with a Max subscription , and fans should definitely check it out. Alex Gibney’s two-part documentary sheds light on the conception of one of TV’s greatest shows and humanizes the man who created it. As a fan, I greatly enjoyed this doc, especially the sweet behind-the-scenes details. However, while it tackles plenty of topics related to the mob drama, there’s one that’s ignored entirely that I wish would’ve been highlighted.

What Topic Wasn’t Covered In Wise Guy?

During his extensive interview with Alex Gibney, David Chase opened up about plenty of facets of his beloved HBO show. From his original plan to make the Sopranos a movie instead of a show to the early casting plans for Tony, a lot of ground was covered. The late James Gandolfini’s approach to the lead role was also examined in great detail. What wasn’t discussed, as far as viewers know, is the 2021 prequel movie, The Many Saints of Newark.

Alan Taylor's movie takes place in the 1960s and ‘70s and focuses on Dickie Moltisanti – the father of Michael Imperioli’s Christopher. At the center of the story is a massive gang war that Dickie must navigate in the aftermath of the Newark Riots. A key subplot of the film also involves the mobster’s relationship with his teenage “nephew,” Tony Soprano. Alessandro Nivola plays Dickie, and the cast also includes Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Michela De Rossi, Corey Stoll, Vera Farmiga, Ray Liotta and Michael Gandolfini, who plays young Tony.

All in all, The Many Saints of Newark was well reviewed , with CinemaBlend’s own Saints review praising it as a compelling return to Jersey. I also enjoyed the movie myself, which is only part of the reason why I’m wondering why it wasn’t mentioned in the recently released documentary.

Why This Particular Piece Of Sopranos Lore Should’ve Been Included In The Documentary?

The obvious reason why The Many Saints of Newark seemed like a fit for Wise Guy is that it’s a part of the Sopranos franchise. Yes, Alex Gibney’s two-part series was meant to highlight the show and its creator, but the movie is also a part of David Chase’s body of work. He did, after all, pen the script alongside Lawrence Konner and even had plans to direct before veteran series director Alan Taylor was brought on board.

It also feels somewhat awkward for Saints not to be mentioned, especially given the fact that when discussing his show’s final season, David Chase mentioned that he felt he had no unfinished business. So it would’ve been wonderful to receive some insight from him in regard to why he decided to return to his fictional universe via a prequel. On top of that, I’d have been intrigued to hear his thoughts on whether he was happy with the finished film, why he decided to cut a Sopranos OG’s cameo and more.

Finally, the film’s mention could have added to the discussion within the doc about the James Gandolfini-led show’s polarizing ending. Our own Sean O’Connell believes the series’ mysterious finale may have been resolved , thanks to the film. I’d like to think Sean isn’t the only person who thinks that way and, theoretically, that theory could’ve been discussed.

Don’t get me wrong, as Wise Guy is definitely worth any fan’s time, and The Many Saints of Newark’s omission is a small detail in the grand scheme of it all. Though, as someone who’s (sometimes annoyingly) a completist, I can’t help but think that the film would’ve added yet another great topic of discussion for this doc. In any case, you can stream the movie as well as the hit show that preceded it on Max now.