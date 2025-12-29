I’m A Big Marvel And DC Fan, And These Were My 11 Favorite Moments From Their Movies And TV Shows In 2025

There’s a little over two weeks to go until 2025 is finished, but we’ve been done on the Marvel and DC front for a while now, at least when it comes to big screen and small screen offerings. Both companies delivered a unique assortment of movies and TV shows this year, and I’m looking forward to what they deliver to the 2026 movies schedule and 2026 TV schedule.

But, before the year comes to an end, I’m here to go over my 11 favorite moments from Marvel and DC’s movies and shows over the last 12 months, and will be doing so in chronological order. Fellow fans, let’s take one last trip down memory lane with these projects before we get more hyped for what’s to come next year. Obviously, SPOILERS are ahead.

(Image credit: DC / Warner Bros.)

The Bride Exacting Revenge On Ilana In Creature Commandos

Creature Commandos just barely made the cut on this list, as only two of the eight episodes from the HBO Max subscription-exclusive show’s first season aired in 2025. Thankfully, the Season 1 finale made sure to show us The Bride exacting revenge on Princess Ilana Rostovic for killing Nina Mazursky. The heiress to the throne of Pokolistan murdered the amphibious human before her evil deeds came to light, but Dr. Victor Frankenstein’s female creation learned the truth. So she killed Ilana for taking away the only friend she ever made, thus also cutting short the despotic monarch’s attempts to conquer the world.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man’s Time-Twisty Origin

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man was already a time-twisty show in the sense that it follows Tom Holland’s version of Peter Parker in a timeline where he was mentored by Norman Osborn rather than Tony Stark. Then the Season 1 finale kicked things up a notch by showing that the spider that fell through Doctor Strange’s portal and bit Peter months earlier was not only from the future, but infused with present-day Peter’s blood. It’s a classic bootstrap paradox that appealed to me as a time travel enthusiast, and it also laid the groundwork for Venom to eventually be introduced.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Brave New World’s Dogfight Over Celestial Island

While Sam Wilson’s climactic scuffle with Red Hulk was exciting to watch in Captain America: Brave New World, I walked away from the movie being more impressed by the dogfight that occurred over Celestial Island. Not only did Sam and Joaquin Torres have to stop two rogue pilots from initiating a war between the United States and Japan, they had to do so without killing the pilots because they were being mind-controlled by Samuel Sterns. The winged duo managed to save this particular day, though Joaquin was critically injured in the process.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Daredevil Vs. Muse In Born Again

Although we got to see Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock suited up as Daredevil in the heartbreaking opening moments of Daredevil: Born Again’s first episode, it wasn’t until the Disney+ subscription-exclusive show’s sixth episode that he finally put the costume back on. He did so after learning that Angela del Toro had disappeared, and he eventually tracked her down to Muse’s lair, where a fight quickly broke out between him and the serial killer. Although Muse escaped, it was nonetheless great to see Matt kick his ass with such acrobatic flair.

(Image credit: Chuck Zlotnick/Marvel Studios)

The Thunderbolts Becoming The New Avengers

While I appreciated seeing the Thunderbolts overcome The Void by comforting Bob so he could regain control of his darker half rather than more traditional violent methods, I got way more satisfaction out of seeing them deliver a metaphorical middle finger to Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Her last-minute ploy to introduce the team to the public as the New Avengers may have saved her from being apprehended, but as Yelena informed her, “We own you now.” Let’s see Valentina try to pull any shady shenanigans after that.

(Image credit: Disney+)

The Emergence Of Mephisto In Ironheart

MCU fans have been speculating about Mephisto entering the franchise ever since WandaVision, and that finally happened in Ironheart. The demonic entity, played by Sacha Baron Cohen, was revealed to be the one who supplied Parker Robbins with his cloak, and Riri Williams later agreed to her own deal with this particular devil. Mephisto is one of the most powerful characters in Marvel lore, so hopefully Ironheart won’t be the only time we see Cohen play him.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Mr. Terrific Tearing Up The LuthorCorp Camp In Superman

While it feels weird to include a moment from Superman that doesn’t even involve the Man of Steel, I have to do right by myself and highlight the one where Mr. Terrific shined brightest. Upon landing at the LuthorCorp camp where Superman had been taken into Lex Luthor’s pocket dimension, Edi Gathegi’s character proceeded to wipe the floor with everyone who attacked him with his T-spheres and fisticuffs, all while keeping Lois Lane safe under a force field. Not only is this the Superman scene I’ve revisited most, I can thank it for introducing me to Noah and the Whale’s “5 Years Time.”

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Sue Storm Pushing Galactus Into The Portal In First Steps

Like Mephisto, Galactus is one of the most powerful beings in existence, and the Fantastic Four never stood a chance in terms of outright beating him in First Steps. However, it was amazing to see Sue Storm use her force field to literally push back the Devourer of Worlds into the portal so he would be banished to the other side of the universe, with Silver Surfer flying in for the last-minute assist. Sue exerting such sheer willpower cost her her life, but luckily her infant son Franklin was there to revive her with his own powers.

(Image credit: Marvel)

Eyes Of Wakanda Tying Back To The First Black Panther Movie

For the most part, Eyes of Wakanda functions as a standalone series exploring the technologically-advanced African nation’s past. However, the finale threw in a fun time travel twist by having a Black Panther from 500 years in the future travel back to 1896 and tell two Wakandan War Dogs to leave a vibranium axe they discovered where they found it. By doing so, this averts the dystopic timeline that Panther hails from and sets up Ulysses Klaue and Killmonger to steal the axe in Black Panther, which, in turn, leads to T’Challa opening up Wakanda to the rest of the world.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Peacemaker’s Earth-X Nazi Reveal

At first, it seemed like the Earth John Cena’s Christopher Smith found in Peacemaker Season 2 was the perfect place for him to start a new life, what with his brother still being alive, his father being a decent human being, and Emilia Harcourt willing to be in a romantic relationship with him. Then the ball dropped: this was a world where the Nazis won World War II and controlled the United States. While I wouldn’t say this is my absolute favorite Marvel/DC moment of 2025, it was definitely the most shocking.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios Animation)

Marvel Zombies’ Bruce Banner Becoming Infinity Hulk

What does it take to defeat a zombified Wanda Maximoff still capable of using her chaos magic? Well, in the Marvel Zombies finale, it looked like a Hulk who’d absorbed the energy of the six Infinity Stones might do the job. Sadly, this was not the case and Wanda ended up stealing that energy for herself, but it was nonetheless cool to watch Infinity Hulk run rampant in this reality for a short time.

Feel free to share in the comments what your favorite Marvel and/or DC moment of 2025 was, and continue checking back with us in the new year for the latest and greatest news concerning the upcoming DC movies, upcoming Marvel movies, upcoming DC TV shows and upcoming Marvel TV shows.