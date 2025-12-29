Big Brother Live Feeds Clip Of Ava's Palm Reading Goes Viral After Mickey Lee's Passing
The clip is going viral in light of recent events.
The Big Brother fandom is still in shock over the sudden passing of Season 27 Houseguest Mickey Lee. Lee passed on Christmas Day following multiple instances of cardiac arrest related to the flu. As fans and BB players alike continue to pay tribute and offer condolences, a palm-reading clip involving Ava Pearl from the live feeds is going viral online.
Those watching Big Brother online with a Paramount+ subscription had access to the live feeds this season. The feature is popular because it includes many moments with Houseguests that don't make the final cuts of episodes. This included a conversation between Morgan Pope, Mickey Lee, and eventual winner Ashley Hollis about Houseguest Ava Pearl and her palm-reading ability. The clip from July has gone viral on X, thanks to a conversation about how Ava noted Mickey had a short lifeline. Listen to the whole conversation below:
Ash and Mickey talk about Ava's palm reading during their HOH sleepover #BB27 pic.twitter.com/9rGB3U6mAnJuly 24, 2025
The clip is getting more attention in light of recent events, as at the time, no one expected they'd be mourning the loss of a Big Brother Houseguest to close out 2025. Many on X reacted to it, and reactions ranged from thinking it was a spooky coincidence to believing that Ava knew something no one else knew (edited for clarity):
- "I have never taken palm readings seriously but this is actually kind of scary?" - @_blureaper
- "This clip is so eerie. The fact that they’re all laughing about it because they don’t know what’s to come, the fact that Ava was right… this is just insane to wrap my head around." - @TAYXBURROW
- "Oh my gosh… them talking about Ava saying Mickey’s palm had a short lifeline is so eerie to watch now. 😞: - @brennabball
- "This is so devastating. ☹️" - @Taryn_was_here
- "This is wild." - @JustADude1986
Eerie as it may feel, it is necessary to point out that most searches about palm readings will point out that a short lifeline is not a sign of a short lifespan. It can mean many things and have many interpretations if you believe in palm readings, but obviously, Mickey Lee's passing has people talking. For what it's worth, Ava also told Ashley her palm said she'd have the same amount of money her entire life, and she ended up winning Big Brother's grand prize.
For those wondering, Ava has not publicly mentioned her palm reading of Mickey Lee. She did share a post on Instagram after hearing of her passing, however, which said the following:
Mickey Lee was the final pre-juror of Big Brother Season 27 and was eliminated after eight weeks in the game. CinemaBlend had a chance to talk to Mickey after the season, and I chuckled along with her about the lemonade "controversy" she had while in the house. It seems she had a memorable impact on all those she played with in the game, and will be missed by friends and family alike.
CinemaBlend extends its condolences to the family and friends of Mickey Lee and wishes them well during this difficult time. Here's hoping for the best for the other Houseguests as they continue to grieve and mourn the loss of one of their own.
