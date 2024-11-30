32 Most Riveting Father/Son Stories In Movies

Fathers and sons have complicated relationships. Sometimes they can be the sweetest, most wonderful ones, and sometimes they can be dark and sinister. Most of the time, they are somewhere in between. Films throughout history have explored these relationships in every way, from serious dramas like The Godfather to comedies about dads and sons like Elf. Here is a list of our favorite movies exploring the love or hate between sons and their fathers.

Field Of Dreams

Near or at the top of any list of the complicated relationships between fathers and sons has to be the classic Field Of Dreams, a movie that no matter how often you rewatch it, you see something new, and you probably shed a little tear at the end when dad and son finally have that game of catch. It's something almost all kids can relate to, and makes fathers long for childhood again.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Superheros have long had complex relationships with their dads. From Superman to Batman, and even in the MCU. In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, we learn about Star-Lord's father, played by Kurt Russell. Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) never knew his father and lost his mother at a young age and both of those things help mold his personality and his ethos, so when he finally meets his dad, it gets messy.

In The Name Of The Father

One of Daniel Day-Lewis' best roles came as a man accused of a terrorist attack that he didn't commit in In The Name Of The Father. The movie, based on a true story, explores the complicated nature of how a father and son interact when his father is also wrongly implicated in the same plot and both are sent to prison together. It's an amazing movie sure to bring a tear to your eye.

Boyz N The Hood

Furious Styles (Laurence Fishburne) is a single father trying his hardest to keep his son Tre off the streets and raise him the right way in a world working hard against him in Boyz N The Hood. Furious is tough on his son, but it's only because he loves Tre and he knows he has to be tough to survive and avoid all the pitfalls of a teenager in South Central LA.

Road to Perdition

Michael Sullivan (Tom Hanks) is an orphan taken in by a mob boss, John Rooney (Paul Newman) in one of the best examples of a movie based on a comic book that isn't about a superhero, Road to Perdition. Without spoiling too much, the relationship is strained, to say the least, and culminates in a dramatic scene between the two that is the ultimate expression of how difficult the dynamic can get.

Back To The Future

Back To The Future isn't only a movie about the relationship between a father and a son, but Marty's relationship with his father George is one of the pivotal plot points from beginning to end. They clearly love each other, but Marty (Michael J. Fox) doesn't respect George (Crispin Glover), until the very end when his father proves what kind of man he can be.

Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade

At the heart of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade is the relationship between father (Sean Connery) and son (Harrison Ford). They pretty much disagree about everything and both think the other is a little silly at times (or all the time), but they show the strength of their relationship when they come together to complete the task that the father started decades ago and it makes for some amazing moments throughout the film.

Catch Me If You Can

Catch Me If You Can is all about the insane life of con artist Frank Abagnale, Jr. (Leonardo DiCaprio). That all starts at home when he was a kid and his father, played by Christopher Walken shows that he is quite the con man himself. Frank, Jr idolizes his father and you get the sense that everything he does in life is to please his father and make Frank, Sr. proud.

There Will Be Blood

Daniel Plainview (Daniel Day-Lewis) is a singularly focused man. He is harsh, brutal, and unforgiving in the quest for his fortune. The one aspect of his life where is, at least a little, less harsh and brutal comes in his relationship with his son, whom he cares for deeply and truly and does all he can to help the boy as he raises him. That is, until it all falls apart, as so many relationships like that do, sadly.

The Godfather

In the history of film, there may be no better example of the complicated nature between a father and a son. Not only is The Godfather one of the best gangster movies of all time, but what makes it one of the best films of all time is the way it explores the relationship between Michael (Al Pacino) and his father Vito (Marlon Brando).

The Pursuit Of Happyness

The Pursuit Of Happyness is the true story of Chris Gardner, played by Will Smith, that follows Gardner's struggle to raise his son and make both their lives better. Father and son are homeless in the movie as Gardner works to become a stockbroker. It's a movie that definitely restores your faith in humanity.

The Lion King

Disney may have made some of the best kids' cartoons ever, but they also aren't afraid to explore the death of a parent in their movies. One of the most tragic deaths in Disney's history is the demise of Mufasa in The Lion King. The way it affects Simba is powerful and sets the tone for the movie and for Simba's whole life.

The Iron Claw

2023's The Iron Claw is all about family. The Von Erichs, led by patriarch Fritz are not only one of the most successful families in professional wrestling history, they are also the most tragic. Fritz is a complicated man and that reflects on how he raises his sons.

Elf

There is no doubt that Elf is one of the best Christmas movies of all time, but it's also one of the best father-and-son movies, too. Not only is it about Buddy (Will Ferrell) getting to know his biological father played by James Caan, but it's also about the elf who raised Buddy as his son, played by Bob Newhart. Both are magical relationships.

The Road

How does a father raise his son in a world that has been destroyed by a mysterious event that is never fully explained? The Road, starring Viggo Mortensen and Kodi Smit-McPhee as father and son attempt to do it. It's a bleak movie, one that really sticks with you after you see it and the relationship is both brutal and beautiful.

Fences

In Fences, part of the Pittsburgh Cycle by playwright August Wilson, Denzel Washington's character is a bitter man who denied his dream of playing professional baseball, and those around him, especially his son, suffer the consequences. It's not the kind of father/son movie that you'd ever want to use as a sterling example of fatherhood, but that doesn't mean that millions of fathers and sons don't interact in the same way.

Star Wars

Throughout the entire Star Wars saga, the relationships between fathers and sons play out in dramatic ways. The most famous example, of course, is between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader, but in the sequels, there is also the relationship between Han Solo and Kylo Ren, which ends as tragically as possible.

American Pie

You have to empathize with Eugene Levy's character in American Pie. It's clear he loves his son very much, but he just doesn't understand his son at all. Or, at least, he kind of understands and just isn't equipped to deal with raising a teenager. It's something all fathers can relate to, without a doubt.

Frequency

Frequency is a vastly underrated movie that doesn't get mentioned enough. It's all about a son's attempts to get to know a father he hardly knew in life. When the supernatural intercedes he has the opportunity to speak directly to his dead father, the movie opens up the emotional floodgates.

Life Is Beautiful

1997's Life Is Beautiful is one of those amazing movies you can only watch once. The relationship between Guido and his son Giosuè is the "beautiful" part of the title because everything else shows just how ugly life can get for some people. It's a tragic movie, but at its heart is the love between father and son,

The Many Saints Of Newark

Tony Soprano is a complicated guy. A guy who spends years in therapy during The Sopranos and it turns out a lot of his emotional baggage traces back to his father Johnny as we learned in the prequel movie The Many Saints Of Newark. Johnny was a man that Tony loved and feared, as many sons do of their father, but maybe not in such dramatic ways.

Ad Astra

Ad Astra isn't the first sci-fi movie to explore the relationship between fathers and sons, but it is one of the most dramatic. Whenever a son loses a father at a young age, it makes for very complicated emotions about their father and this plays out in Ad Astra as the two are reunited many years later in a very distant place.

A River Runs Through It

A River Runs Through It is about family. It's about brotherly love and the complicated relationships that brothers have with each other as much as it is about their relationship with their strict but loving religious father. Neither son turns out much like their father at all, but despite their sometimes harsh upbringing, but love and respect their father.

East Of Eden

East of Eden starring James Dean is based on the John Steinbeck novel of the same, which itself is loosely based on the Biblical story of Cain and Abel. As such, it's all about familial relationships, including Cal and Abel's very complicated with their father, Adam.

Nowhere Special

You may not have heard of the Irish movie Nowhere Special, but if you love to cry at tragic stories on film, you need to check it out. A single father faces the worst nightmare any dad can imagine. He is diagnosed with a terminal illness and must work out plans for the rest of his 4-year-old's life, including who is to raise the child. It's heartbreaking and beautiful.

Tree Of Life

Whatever subject director Terrence Malick chooses to explore in his films is sure to be interesting and worth anyone's time. In Tree Of Life, Malick takes on a father's life with this family, mostly in the seemingly idyllic 1950s. Of course, under the surface, the family is far from ideal.

Billy Madison

Not every movie about the love between a father and son has to be serious. In fact, Billy Madison proves that even the funniest movies can still explore the subject. Billy, played by Adam Sandler, is an idiot. His father, played by Darren McGavin still loves him enough to give Billy one last shot at inheriting the family hotel business. It's also Adam Sander's best movie.

My Life

Michael Keaton has starred in a lot of movies in his long career and some, like Mr. Mom and Batman, are better remembered than others, like My Life. To be sure, My Life is not one of Keaton's best movies, but it does show an incredible relationship between a father and his unborn son as Keaton's character is diagnosed with terminal cancer and spends his remaining days filming videos to teach the son he will never know everything he thinks a son should learn from his father. It's a sad movie, but a worthwhile one.

Boyhood

Director Richard Linklater's Boyhood is one of the most ambitious films ever made as it was shot over 11 years and at the heart of the movie is the complicated, loving, and realistic relationship between a father, played by Ethan Hawke, and his son, played by Ellar Coltrane.

Hook

In Hook, Robin Williams plays a father who grew up too much. He's lost all the sense and wonder he once had as a child and as a result, his son, who still has that sense of wonder, has become alienated from his father. All that it takes to rekindle his love for life, and for his son, is for Williams' character to remember his lost childhood. Thankfully he does.

A Bronx Tale

A Bronx Tale is all about a teenager struggling between choosing the straight-laced, but somewhat boring life his father, played by Robert De Niro, wants for him, and the exciting criminal life a father figure, played by Chazz Palminteri, can offer him. Which will he choose?

Tommy Boy

We don't watch Tommy Boy for a heartfelt movie about a father and his son. We watch Tommy Boy for the hilarious quotes. Still, there is that wonderful relationship between Tommy (Chris Farley) and his father, Big Tom, played by Brian Dennehy. Its just a shame it ended so soon.