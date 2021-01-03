Trending

Jackass Forever

The Jackass team reunites for another round of mayhem.

The Jackas cast in Jackass: The Movie

Jackass 4: Release Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The Johnny Knoxville Movie

By Philip Sledge

Will this be the last time we hear Johnny Knoxville say "Welcome to Jackass"?

Bam Margera standing under a skylight

Jackass 4 Director’s Legal Case Against Bam Margera Has Taken A Serious Step Forward

By Mike Reyes

The Jackass 4 drama continues, thanks to a huge new development.

Upcoming UK Movie Release Dates: When All The New Movies Are Coming To Theaters

By Philip Sledge

An updated guide to all the movies coming to cinemas in the UK in 2021, 2022, and beyond...

Jackass 4's Steve-O And More Bluntly Talk Why They Thought Making The New Movie Was A Bad Idea

By Adreon Patterson

The Jackass 4 crew revealed their hesitation about doing the newest installment in the stunt-oriented franchise.

Bam Margera sits under a skylight

Jackass 4: As Feud With Bam Margera Continues, Director Takes Legal Action

By Mike Reyes

Things are rather heated in the Jackass family right about now.

Jackass poster

Why Johnny Knoxville Says Jackass 4 Will Be His Last

By Sarah El-Mahmoud

It will soon come time to say goodbye to the cringe stunt-geared franchise.

Steve-O performing a dangerous stunt involving bees in Jackass 3

Wait, Is Jackass 4 Doing A Stunt Involving Paralysis?

By Adreon Patterson

The guys of Jackass are still pushing their bodies to the limit 20 years after the MTV series premiered.

Pete Mitchell looking up at sky in Top Gun: Maverick poster

Mission: Impossible 7, Top Gun: Maverick And More Have Been Delayed In Paramount Shakeup

By Adam Holmes

You’ll have to wait a little longer for Tom Cruise’s big screen returns, among various other delays over at Paramount.

Jackass 4's Steve-O Just Shared The 'Most Elaborate Nut Shot' He Ever Took For Your Viewing Pleasure

By Mack Rawden

I don’t know how many times Steve-O has been hit in the nuts in his life, but he’s engaged in a lot of behavior that has put his testicles in danger.

Bam Margera

Jackass' Bam Margera Reveals Irony Over The Tattoo He Got That Landed Him In The Hospital

By Carlie Hoke

That's some painful looking irony, too.

