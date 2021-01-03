Jackass Forever
The Jackass team reunites for another round of mayhem.
Jackass 4: Release Date, Cast And Other Things We Know About The Johnny Knoxville Movie
By Philip Sledge
Will this be the last time we hear Johnny Knoxville say "Welcome to Jackass"?
Jackass 4 Director’s Legal Case Against Bam Margera Has Taken A Serious Step Forward
By Mike Reyes
The Jackass 4 drama continues, thanks to a huge new development.
Jackass 4's Steve-O And More Bluntly Talk Why They Thought Making The New Movie Was A Bad Idea
By Adreon Patterson
The Jackass 4 crew revealed their hesitation about doing the newest installment in the stunt-oriented franchise.
Jackass 4: As Feud With Bam Margera Continues, Director Takes Legal Action
By Mike Reyes
Things are rather heated in the Jackass family right about now.
Why Johnny Knoxville Says Jackass 4 Will Be His Last
By Sarah El-Mahmoud
It will soon come time to say goodbye to the cringe stunt-geared franchise.
Wait, Is Jackass 4 Doing A Stunt Involving Paralysis?
By Adreon Patterson
The guys of Jackass are still pushing their bodies to the limit 20 years after the MTV series premiered.
Jackass 4's Steve-O Just Shared The 'Most Elaborate Nut Shot' He Ever Took For Your Viewing Pleasure
By Mack Rawden
I don’t know how many times Steve-O has been hit in the nuts in his life, but he’s engaged in a lot of behavior that has put his testicles in danger.
