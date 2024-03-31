‘They Ruined The Legacy’: Bam Margera Doesn’t Hold Back When Discussing His Issues With Johnny Knoxville And Jackass Director

Bam Margera made a name for himself as one of the OG cast members of the Jackass franchise. For years, the stunt performer and skateboarder entertained audiences alongside his co-stars, through their wild (and dangerous) feats. More recently though, Margera has been on the outs with his former collaborators and even sued Johnny Knoxville and director Jeff Tremaine a few years ago. Margera was recently asked about the state of his relationship with the franchise that made him a star. While sharing his thoughts, he didn’t hold back when discussing the gripes he has with Knoxville and Tremaine.

As the 44-year-old media personality has sought to maintain sobriety, he’s been reflecting on his life and career. That includes his time being a part of one of the biggest media franchises that MTV has ever had. The father of one spoke to Us Weekly about his continuing efforts to stay healthy and also ended up touching on where he stands with his former comrades. While he shared positive sentiments about longtime collaborator Steve-O, he was less than complimentary when discussing the other two aforementioned series alums:

Well, I’ve always been friends with Steve-O, but right now, I don’t really like having a phone just because I want to concentrate on my sobriety and skateboarding and just get back to loving life again with no interruptions. When the time comes, I’ll see everybody. But to be honest, what Knoxville and [director] Jeff Tremaine did to me, I don’t think I could ever forgive. They ruined the legacy of Jackass. … I’ve broken every bone in my body, [gotten] 16 staples in the head, the list goes on — but to be betrayed by [the] Jackass [team], stabbed in the back and abandoned … was the worst feeling ever.

Drama amongst the trio broke out back in 2021 after it was reported that Bam Margera was fired from Jackass Forever , which he filmed some material for. He subsequently began to call out his former collaborators on social media over the decision. Eventually, Jeff Tremaine took legal action by filing a temporary restraining order against the ousted performer. Said order was eventually extended by three years after Margera purportedly threatened Tremaine’s family with a death threat.

The Viva La Bam star filed suit against the pair, Paramount Pictures and more in late 2021 following his dismissal from the movie. At the center of the lawsuit was a “wellness agreement” that he claimed he was required to sign for the production. It was also reportedly stipulated that he had to complete a minimum 90-day stint in a rehab facility and maintain sobriety should he join the movie. On the whole, it was the Radio Bam host’s contention that he had been wrongfully terminated. Though it was also reported that he’d tested positive for Adderall.

Months after the filing, the lawsuit was dismissed in 2022, as Bam Margera settled with his ex-collaborators out of court. Considering that the dust seems to have settled on the legal proceedings, it’s natural to wonder whether Margera would ever consider returning to the MTV franchise. While chatting with Us Weekly, he answered that question with comments that seem to be definitive:

No, it’s done. It’s absolutely done. There’s no more Jackass, as far as I’m concerned. It’s been ruined.

Bam Margera took shots at Johnny Knoxville on multiple occasions in 2023. In one instance, Margera challenged him to a fight in a video posted to Instagram. He later dissed Knoxville again by way of a song, which took shots at the Jackass crew as a whole. At this point, it seems that the damage has been done and that Margera is seeking to distance himself from Knoxville, Jeff Tremaine and the fan-favorite brand that he believes has now been "ruined."