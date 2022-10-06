Jackass Star Chris Pontius Tried To Break A Bottle Over Steve-O's Head, And The Video Of Him Failing Is So Painful

If you ever need to feel better about yourself, just watch Jackass and be glad you’re not putting your body through the things that these guys do. From television to movies Jackass has been your home for people intentionally hurting themselves in ways you can’t imagine for a long time. And if you don’t want to wait for the next movie you can just watch them injure themselves on social media.

Jackass mainstay Steve-O just dropped a video on Instagram that shows his fellow Jackass star Chris Pontius trying to break a bottle over his head. Watching a glass shatter on Steve-O’s skull would be bad enough, but trust me, it’s not nearly as bad as watching the glass not break over his head, check it out.

It’s pretty hilarious to see one guy have to apologize to another for accidentally failing to break a bottle over his head. We don’t see Pontius apologize after the bottle actually breaks, only when it doesn’t. To be fair, the sound that bottle makes, or more accurately, the sound Steve-O’s head makes when the bottle hits it, and it certainly doesn’t sound good.

The clip then follows with the bottle actually breaking, which is still not something I would ever ask another person to do to me, but it’s preferable to the bottle not breaking. At least then the energy of the swing goes somewhere than up against Steve-O’s brain.

I suppose it shows a certain amount of dedication to one’s craft that Steve-O is willing to put his body on the line for a simple Instagram video. At least, when he’s doing it for one of the Jackass movies, somebody is paying him, probably not an insubstantial amount of money, to do his various crazy stunts. While getting smacked in the skull will certainly get noticed, I’m writing this, after all, it still doesn’t seem quite worth it.

To be fair, Steve-O is probably still in better shape than some alumni of the Jackass franchise. Bam Margera has been in and out of rehab multiple times over the last year. All this, while also dealing with a child custody battle, as well as a lawsuit against the producers of Jackass Forever after he was left out of the film on the 2022 movie schedule, though that latter item was eventually settled.

Steve-O himself recently said he and Bam have a good relationship. So maybe there's some hope of resolving the tension that has clearly been going on there. Then these guys can get back to beating the hell out of each other together. At this point, it's unclear if we'll ever see more Jackass. However, the people involved clearly are not going to stop hurting themselves, so they might as well get paid to do it.