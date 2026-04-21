I’m super excited that Jackass 5 is on the way, but I can’t help feeling a bit bummed about it, too. Once it drops on the 2026 movie schedule, it’ll be the last time we see a Jackass movie in theaters. On the final day of filming, the crew went all out, celebrating with a huge explosion. What caught me off guard, though I probably should’ve seen it coming, was a classic fart joke from Wee-Man, whose real name is Jason Acuña, as they wrapped things up.

Johnny Knoxville posted a video on Instagram showing a giant cloud of smoke rising over the Simi Valley mountains. Everyone thought it was a plane crash at first, but nope, it was just a controlled explosion put together by special effects supervisor Elia Popov for the final shoot. And in true Wee-Man fashion, unable to let the potential of a good fart joke waft by once it presented itself, he jumped into the comments to say:

Haha I farted!!!!

For a franchise that built its reputation on pushing things to the edge, deciding to end with a literal bang feels exactly right. Knoxville summed it up in the caption, noting that the cast stood near the blast, watched it unfold, and then immediately went to celebrate with the crew who pulled it off. After 26 years, that was it. Cameras down and the end of an era.

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Before any of us have a chance to get too weepy-eyed, Wee-Man provided the most on-brand moment, and brings it all back full circle in a very poetic way. You’ve got this massive, cinematic explosion. A crew reflecting on 26 years of history, with a sendoff that could’ve easily leaned into nostalgia and sentimentality, but Acuña cuts through all of it with a simple fart joke. Hey, flatulence is funny. What can we say?

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

For all the broken bones, brain-busting concussions that end in documented brain damage, and stomach-churning stunts, the heart of the series has always been something way simpler: friends just goofing around and daring each other to do silly stuff. They’re laughing at things that no one in the cast members' ages should really find funny, but come on, they’re human like the rest of us, and it truly cracks us up. If you don’t remember, when the first Jackass episode dropped way back in 2000 on MTV, one of the first bits was Knoxville getting knocked over in a porta-potty. Sure, the production has gotten bigger and flashier over the years, but that core vibe hasn’t really changed. If this really is the last movie, it totally makes sense that it wraps up pretty much how it all started—with potty humor.

Beyond its June 26, 2026, release date and the fact that it’s meant to close the book on the franchise, we don’t have a ton of info about Jackass: Best and Last, the title Johnny Knoxville revealed at this year’s CinemaCon. But based on a sneak peek behind the scenes, it looks like they’re not planning to change things up, which is great news for fans like me.

If you want to revisit the past films in the series, they're streaming with a Paramount+ subscription.