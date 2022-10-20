Jackass 5? Johnny Knoxville Addresses Sequels Chances And How The Franchise Might Need To Change

After more than a decade since the last installment, 2022 saw the return of the veteran Jackass cast in their fourth film of the franchise, Jackass Forever. The fourth movie of the top-rated extreme stunt series delivered a critically well-received and surprisingly nostalgic entry. Despite most of the cast being in or close to their fifties and racking up a laundry list of brutal injuries over the years , the stars of Jackass Forever pulled no punches in their latest outing. They brought just as many laughs and death-defying stunts as their previous movies. Johnny Knoxville, the series co-creator and star, even sustained brain damage while performing one of his famous bull stunts. So what are the chances of the series and stars returning for a fifth movie?

Recently Knoxville gave an interview to Variety where he discussed everything from his latest film, Hulu's comedy Reboot, to his love of Bam Margera (despite the fact Margera recently sued him ) and the future of the Jackass franchise. When asked whether the 51-year-old actor would return for a fifth installment given the popularity of Forever, he said the fourth Jackass movie was not intentionally positioned as the definitive final movie, and continuing the series is not out of the question. However, he said in the future, the series will likely need to rely more heavily on the younger cast introduced in Jackass Forever. The Bad Grandpa star had this to say:

We never said whether it was or wasn't [the final film]. That got written somewhere and people ran with it. If we did continue, we would lean on the younger cast more and the old guys would take a little step back but still be a part of it. I would have to step back because my neurologist said I can't have any more concussions.

It makes complete sense that the Action Point actor would want to take it a bit easier going forward and reduce his risk of head injuries. He and his fellow original Jackass stars aren't getting any younger. The latest movie skirted the age issue by featuring hilarious celebrity guest stars like Machine Gun Kelly, The Dudesons, Tony Hawk, DJ Paul, Chris Raab, Tyler the Creator, and Eric André, who admitted being very nervous on the Jackass set .

The newcomer cast made up of characters such as Eric Manaka, Jasper Dolphin, Rachel Wolfson, Zach Holmes, and, perhaps my favorite, Poopies, all had wonderfully memorable moments in their short time on screen. I would love to see more of this younger cast in future installments. A fifth movie starring the original Jackass stars while incorporating more celebrity appearances and the younger cast would be a perfect way to keep the series going for years to come. And hopefully, by the time the cameras roll on a fifth film, Bam Margera's recovery is continuing in a positive direction so he can participate in the next installment. I know this lifelong Jackass fan would love to see his return to the franchise.