Bam Margera Pleads Guilty After Altercation, But What Sentence Will He Serve?

Bam Margera has had a complicated life over the last couple of years. While it seems the former Jackass star has remained on the road to recovery, despite accusations of relapsing, the skateboarder is still working through the incidents of his past and has now been sentenced to six months of probation following an altercation last year.

The incident took place at the family home of the Margera clan. According to the AP, Bam had been charged with the assault of his own brother, Jess Margera, as well as making threats against other family members. Margera reportedly spent two weeks at home last year where he allegedly didn’t sleep for days and kicked in the bedroom door of his brother’s girlfriend. It was she who ultimately called the police. Jess Margera suffered a ruptured eardrum as a result of their altercation. Bam Margera pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

Margera’s lawyer argued in his defense that the former Jackass star has been sober for several months. Even Jess Margera said his brother was “a good dude when he’s not messed up” during the hearing, a sentiment he had expressed publicly previously. The fact that Bam was not sober at the time of the incident, but is now, may have gone a long way to preventing jail time from being part of the sentence.

Bam Margera spent the last few years in constant legal trouble, and in and out of various rehab facilities. Last year Margera even went missing, causing his brother to reach out on social media for help in locating him. It’s unclear how close in time this was to the incident.

While Margera may finally be able to put this incident behind him, he seems less able to let bygones be bygones elsewhere in life. Margera still holds a grudge against Johnny Knoxville for being left out of the last Jackass movie. He had signed an agreement that required he remain sober in order to be included, an agreement he violated. Margera ended up suing over the snub, but the lawsuit was later settled.

As recently as March Margera said he could not forgive Knoxville and Jackass Forever director Jeff Tremaine for the way that he feels he was treated. It was following this public battle that Margera continued to make headlines for leaving rehab on multiple occasions, leading to numerous altercations with authorities.

We haven’t seen Bam Margera’s name in headlines as much for the last few months, which would seem to indicate his sobriety has been holding, and he's been staying out of trouble as a result. Bam's sobriety has given him supervised opportunities to see his son, something that he has often claimed was a major goal. As long as that continues, the six-month probation should cause him few problems.