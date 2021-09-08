Trending

Monsters, Inc.

By

To power the city, monsters have to scare children so that they scream, but the children are toxic to monsters. However, after one little girl gets through, two monsters realize things may not be as they seem.

Latest about monsters inc.

The Rock N' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith attraction entrance

Rumors Have Swirled About A Hollywood Studios Rock 'N' Roller Coaster Retheme And I Have Some Ideas For Aerosmith's Replacement

By Dirk Libbey

It's a great ride but a the Rock N' Roller Coaster needs either a new headliner or a complete overhaul.

Buzz Lightyear and Woody Toy Story

Why Pixar Hasn’t Answered Major Questions About Toy Story And Monsters Inc., According To Soul’s Director

By Eric Eisenberg

Pete Docter sums it all up quite nicely here.

Screenshot from Monsters Inc.

7 Monsters Inc. Things To Remember While We Wait For Disney+'s Monsters At Work To Premiere

By Will Ashton

Here are a few things that you should remember about Monsters Inc. before you watch Disney+'s Monsters At Work!

John Ratzenberger as Hamm in Toy Story

Every Character John Ratzenberger Has Played In A Pixar Movie, Including Onward

By Jason Wiese

John Ratzenberger, has voiced 15 characters in 22 of Pixar's movies.

Ian and Wilden Lightfoot share a moment

10 Pixar Movies Ranked By How Much They Made Us Cry, Including Onward

By Philip Sledge

Pixar really knows how to bring the tears.

Everything New Coming To Disney's Streaming Service, Disney +

By Dirk Libbey

Disney is planning their own streaming service to launch in 2019 and along with the studio's massive back catalog of content, they're also planning a massive amount of new material as well.

monsters inc

Yes, The Monsters Inc. Stars Are Returning For Disney's Streaming Show

By Laura Hurley

The monsters of Monsters, Inc. are coming to TV, and the original voice actors are on board.

Every Pixar Sequel, Ranked By Greatness

By Dirk Libbey

Every Pixar Movie, Ranked From Worst To Best

By Dirk Libbey

Pixar has made more great movies than just about anybody, but even the best have an off day.

the defenders

Disney Is Making A New Marvel Show And More For Its Standalone Streaming Service

By Nick Venable

A new Marvel series is coming to Disney's streaming service, along with a bunch of other awesomeness.

12345Next