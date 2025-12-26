No Other Choice Is So Fun, And I Loved Its Deeper Messages About The Road To Success

Decision to Leave is one of my favorite movies of 2022. It even joined the rankings as one of my favorite movies of all time. Therefore, I was ecstatic when I got a chance to see Park Chan-wook’s latest film No Other Choice at the 61st Chicago International Film Festival.

No Other Choice is a black comedy all about the lengths one man goes through to stay on top. The satirical film makes you take a hard look at society and the dog-eat-dog philosophy when it comes to success. No Other Choice is hilarious at times and quietly somber at other moments. It’s a compelling film that has a lot to say about the job industry.

Warning: No Other Choice spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

I Love How No Other Choice Explores The Idea Of Destroying Others For Personal Success

Yoo Man-su (Lee Byung-hun) starts killing other men who stand in his way of employment. After over a year of not obtaining a job in the paper industry, he decides his best way to secure his family’s financial future is through murder. This is an extreme decision. However, we live in a world that makes the job market incredibly competitive. Many people go to desperate measures to find work, not as intense as murder, but I am sure some have done insidious things in the pursuit of financial security.

I wouldn’t say Yoo Man-su is an antihero with justified motives, but I think his story is grounded in the reality of the intensity of the current job market - not just in South Korea, not just in America, but all over the world. The fear of not securing work again is why some stay at unsatisfying jobs. No Other Choice wants the audience to see the devastation, frustration, and suffering people sometimes endure when their livelihood is put in jeopardy.

It can lead to extreme measures, such as a crime, and in Yoo Man-su’s case, murder. I noticed a trend in many of the 2025 award contender movies and some of the upcoming 2026 films, and it’s the society monsters and greedy corporations destroying lives. Filmmakers are exploring this topic a lot this year because it’s sadly relevant. More and more people are being laid off, corporations continue to grow more powerful, and people are resorting to desperate acts just to survive. It’s a bleak situation. No Other Choice captures this and somehow makes it hilarious, despite the gravity of it all.

Yoo Man-su is A Perfect Antihero Because You See His Road To Corruption

Yoo Man-su starts the movie off as a simple family man who loves his life. Then things grow darker and darker until he kills without much remorse. Man-su becomes a typical antihero. His actions (murder) are not heroic but he does it because he’s trying to help his family. It has a lot to do with his own selfishness and ego, but he believes these actions are necessary to keep his wife and children happy and surviving.

He would rather kill others than change careers, have more major life downgrades, or let his wife work more. His sense of manhood depends on whether he obtains a new job in his chosen field. However, he has a false sense of purpose. He must kill others because it’s the only way to make his family happy and return to his old success. Yoo Man-su is not a noble man but sees his pursuits as so. This makes him a hero in his own eyes but a villain in most others’ eyes.

He fits best in the antihero category. He starts as a good man, tries crime and fails, then starts to succeed at it. Eventually, he leaves a trail of bodies on his quest for employment.

No Other Choice Really Made Me Ponder When The Concept Of Whatever Takes Goes Too Far

I love writing about pop culture, but I am not committing crimes to continue this work. However, someone who runs a billion-dollar company may be willing to commit crimes to continue the company’s success. Everyone has a line they will or won’t cross for financial success. No Other Choice showcases an intense measure of financial stability, but the extremity very much relates to how others engage in dangerous or destructive behavior to succeed.

In My Eyes, Yoo Man-su Still Feels Pathetic, Despite His Newfound Confidence, And That Makes The Movie Such A Stronger Tale

Yoo Man-su gains his confidence back after he becomes more accustomed to killing his competition. Signs of the old Man-su start to resurface. However, he is still an unlikable lead because his behavior never feels completely justified. He puts his family in danger and doesn’t seem to really care about their wants or needs.

His pride surpasses all reason. His family would rather he didn’t end up in prison or die, but he risks both to gain another job. It’s not this grandiose selfless gesture. It’s a dangerous and ridiculous one.

In No Other Choice, I didn't root for Man-su. He is an interesting character, and you sympathize with him at points, but I never fully join his side. I still judge his actions and don’t think a job is worth that, but I am viewing the movie through a logical lens.

That’s part of the movie's point. These actions are not logical or necessary, but they feel that way to Man-su. The viewers aren’t in the same seemingly desperate situation, so we can judge him but also understand the No Other Choice’s purpose and message.

I Love How Ironic, Relevant, And Sad The No Other Choice Ending Is Because Of The State Of The Workforce

No Other Choice ends with Man-su getting a job, but he’s the only human at his job. He will be operating automated machines that have replaced all the workers. Man-su celebrates this win, but you feel the doubt and fear creep into his brain already. This job could and probably will replace him one day. He may have to eventually return to his murderous ways for his next position.

He temporarily solved his problem. He did all this and could rejoin the workforce at any time. It’s a sobering reminder that all jobs have an expiration date. They’re not worth the damage and sacrifice one may make to get or keep them. No Other Choice also makes us remember how AI and things of that nature are making it harder for humans to find work.

AI could eventually wipe out the job market. This all makes Man-su’s decisions and actions almost useless. He’s another character who makes bad decisions that may end up being a waste of his time and have dire consequences. It seems like Man-su got away with the murders, but his family looks at him differently now. They may never fully recover from all this. The one thing he tried to protect may have endured the most damage.

No Other Choice is a must-see film, so make sure you catch it if you haven’t. It’s one of the new 2025 movies worth checking out.