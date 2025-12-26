I've Actually Seen Tons Of Negativity Online About The Latest Street Fighter Movie, And I've Just Come To Set The Record Straight

Earlier this month, we finally got the trailer for next year’s Street Fighter movie, and since then, I’ve seen a lot of opinions online. Now personally, I thought the trailer was everything I could have hoped for in a Street Fighter movie, and, to be fair, I’ve seen others who like the direction that this film looks to be taking, too. However, I’ve seen just as many people say some super bizarre things after seeing that first trailer, and I just can’t stand idly by. I need to talk about it!

Because just like how I was pretty certain that the new Predator movie would be good even though some people dogged the trailer online (I was right, wasn’t I?), I’m pretty sure that I’m right about Street Fighter, too. So I’m just here to set the record straight…

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

I’ve Heard People Say That The 1994 Movie Looked Better, And No. Just No.

The first incorrect statement (I said what I said) that I’ve heard people opine online is that the 1994 Street Fighter movie looks better than this movie, and no. Just… no! Look, I understand that some people have a soft spot for the first live-action Street Fighter film, and that’s fine. But any Street Fighter fan will tell you that the first film took too many creative liberties when it came to the source material.

As some examples: Guile being the main character (and Belgian), Ryu and Ken being relegated to side characters, Dhalsim BEING A FREAKING DOCTOR?! I mean, yes, it’s fun in a so-bad-it’s-good kind of way (sort of like Mortal Kombat Annihilation ) , but 1994’s Street Fighter is not actually GOOD good. It’s just BAD good.

So for people to see this recent trailer and say that the first movie looked BETTER than this, again, I’m sorry, but you’re wrong. I don’t know how else to put it.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

People Have Also Complained About Guile’s Hair, But Hello! That’s What Guile’s Hair Looks Like!

Can we talk about Guile again, please? Because in the first movie, he was played by the Muscles from Brussels himself, Jean-Claude Van Damme. Now, look, I like JCVD. In fact, not too long ago, I waxed nostalgic about my favorite movie of his , Timecop.

But come on, JCVD was NOT Guile. For one thing, he didn’t even try to change his accent, and for another, he wore a blue military beret of some kind. And most importantly, he didn’t have Guile’s trademark hair! At least, not really.

You know who does, though? Cody Rhodes, who will be playing Guile in this new film . But all I’ve been hearing is that his hair looks stupid. Seriously? That’s what Guile’s hair actually LOOKS like in the games. Jeez, please make up your mind, internet. Do you want game accuracy or not? Be consistent!

(Image credit: Capcom)

People Have Also Said That The Movie Looks Silly, But Street Fighter IS Silly!

Now here’s the comment that has bugged me the most: I’ve heard people being upset that this new movie looks “silly.” But, have these people actually ever played Street Fighter? Because Street Fighter IS SILLY!

But okay. I get it. Maybe in those people’s minds, they’ve made Street Fighter out to be this big, badass thing. Sure, we’ve gotten “serious” Street Fighter in the past, like Street Fighter: Assassin’s Fist and Street Fighter II: The Animated Movie, but I guarantee that a vast majority of the people who are going to see this movie are filthy casuals who just want a fun flick with characters from the game that they recognize.

Because people have to understand something: the internet IS NOT REAL, and somebody’s obsessive fandom of something is not everybody’s fandom. This recent trailer looks fun, and silly, and to most people who have played Street Fighter, they will probably end up liking that about the film. Because honestly, what’s wrong with fun and silly? Especially when it comes to Street Fighter.

But, what do you think? I’d love to hear your thoughts. Street Fighter opens in theaters on October 16, 2026.