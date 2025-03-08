Disney Parks Showed A First Look At The Monsters Inc Rollercoaster I've Always Wanted, But Now I Think I Might Be Filling A Scream Canister
"Scary feet, scary feet, scary feet!"
I can actually recall watching Monsters, Inc. as a kid, and thinking about how awesome of a ride the thrilling door sequence could be. You know the one? When Sully, Mike and Boo frantically search the factory door vault for Boo’s door, and end up travelling all over it by grasping for dear life onto some of the doors as they move swiftly through the factory. Well, a Monsters, Inc. roller coaster inspired by the scene is among the upcoming Walt Disney World attractions, and we have our first look!
As announced during last year’s D23 presentation on Walt Disney World, Monstropolis is coming to Orlando, Florida’s Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and that will include a thrilling roller coaster ride through the door vault. Take a look at the vertical lift that will begin the ride on Disney Park’s first-ever suspended coaster:
On Saturday, Pixar Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter and Imagineer Michael Hundgen came together to present a panel at SXSW called The Future of World-Building at Disney. There, this video was shown to guests to give Disney fans the first glimpse of the ride set to undergo construction this year.
Look, I was really hyped by the idea last year when I heard the ride I always wanted at Disney Parks is being made, but now I’m imagining being thrust in the air with my feet dangling around, and I’ll admit scaredy cat mode is setting in. Prior to this first look, here’s the concept art that was previously presented:
Considering how cool the ride looks and how trustworthy I am of Disney’s ability to make fantastic attractions, I’d absolutely wait in line for this if I went to Walt Disney World. However, the idea of starting the whole experience by going up a vertical lift is both exciting and scary.
When it comes to every Pixar movie that’s come out across 30 years, Monsters, Inc. is definitely up there for me. So to know that soon I, and so many Disney fans, will get the chance to walk around the incredibly imaginative town of Monstropolis will be epic. Check out this other concept art piece that came out when the land was initially announced:
Hollywood Studios has already announced plans to make closures in the park in May and June to break ground on Monstropolis and the upcoming door coaster, but that also means we’ll soon have to say goodbye to a beloved attraction. This will mean that Muppet Vision 3D will officially close on June 7, 2025 after 33 years in the parks.
I can’t wait to hopefully hear the Monsters, Inc. voice actors around the ride once the coaster comes out, and for it to have elements of taking riders to the variety of places Mike, Sully and Boo go when in search of Boo’s door. While we wait for the ride, you can watch the whole Monsters, Inc. franchise with a Disney+ subscription.
