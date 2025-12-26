Avengers: Endgame Fan Art Combines Two Robert Downey Jrs (Plus Venom)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always growing, thanks to new projects hitting theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Without a doubt the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is Avengers: Doomsday, which will feature Robert Downey Jr's return to the MCU. Epic fan art imagined him as both Doctor Doom and a Venom-infused Iron Man. Let's break it all down.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, so fans are filling in the blanks with rumors, theories, and fan art about what might be happening. Folks who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are curious about what RDJ will be up to, and some epic fan art on Instagram imagined not one but two versions of the Oscar winning actor. Check it out below:

A post shared by MOHD HARIS (@welove__marvel) A photo posted by on

I mean, how cool is that? While there's no indication that Doomsday will have a tie to the Venom movies, now that's exactly what I want to see what happens. I mean, who doesn't want to see a hero like Iron Man get a symbiote upgrade in the forthcoming blockbuster? Sign me up.

The above fan art offered just one of many possibilities that might play out in Doomsday. Marvel has notoriously tight security, which is why there's so many theories and rumors about what might go down. That includes seeing Robert Downey Jr. have a scene with himself, as both Doctor Doom and Iron Man.

Disney+: from $11.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Disney+ is the home for the MCU, including Robert Downey Jr.'s tenure as Tony Stark. Plans start at $11.99 a month for its new ad-supported plan. Go ad-free and pay $18.99 a month or save 16% and pre-pay $189.99 for a year.

The Avengers: Doomsday cast list confirmed entire teams of heroes that will appear, presumably to unite and battle RDJ's Doom. That includes the Avengers, new Avengers aka Thunderbolts, the Fantastic Four and even the OG stars of the X-Men movies. Venom has been noticeably missing from the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far, so fans would likely lose their minds if symbiotes were included in the action of The Russo Brothers' next Avengers movie.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

After Iron Man died in Avengers: Endgame, it looked like Robert Downey Jr.'s tenure in the MCU was over for good. That's why news of his return as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars broke the internet. Fans are hyped to see his villainous side, and minds will be blown if the Oppenheimer actor actually gets a scene opposite himself. Fingers crossed that it actually happens... regardless of whether or not a Venom connection is also included.

Since the studio is keeping the secrets of Avengers: Doomsday, the theories and fan art is likely going to continue for the foreseeable future. Robert Downey Jr.'s inclusion is a big reason why anticipation has bee buoyed, and we'll have to see what he actually gets up to in high return to the shared universe.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th of next year as part of the 2026 movie release list. Hopefully we get the first footage sooner rather than later.