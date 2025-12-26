Stranger Things Finally Explained How The Upside Down Works, And The Duffers Told Us How They Decided Who Would Figure It Out
Finally, our questions have been answered.
BIG SPOILERS are ahead for Stranger Things 5, specifically for the Episode 7 “The Bridge”, now streaming with a Netflix subscription. Catch the new episodes before you read further.
It was over nine years ago when Stranger Things first introduced the Upside Down to audiences, and since then, the demogorgon-filled place has become a cultural touchstone. But, fans have always wondered: “What exactly is the Upside Down?” In the penultimate episode, “The Bridge,” which makes viewing the series a holiday affair, we finally have our answer to the question. When CinemaBlend had the chance to speak to series creators the Duffer brothers, I had a question of my own about giving fans that moment: How did they decide Gaten Matarazzo’s Dustin would be the character to deliver the big news?
Here’s how Matt Duffer explained the major turning point in the history of Stranger Things:
Of course! It just makes sense. But the creators certainly had a lot of ways they could have decided to unveil it all. It could have been Will Byers, whose kidnapping into the Upside Down kicked off the show in a big way. It also could have been Eleven, or Nancy, or really anyone. That being said, I love the reasoning they gave me as to why Dustin was the obvious choice.
In “The Bridge,” Dustin shares that the Upside Down is a wormhole leading from our dimension to another world, which he coins “The Abyss.” It’s all held together by dark matter (that big glowing orb that Nancy shoots) that’s very unstable, and if exploded, it will collapse the Upside Down entirely. In regards to Dustin also getting to name “The Abyss,” Matt Duffer also said this about giving Henderson the honor:
One of the reasons Stranger Things has been one of the best shows to binge watch on Netflix for nearly a decade has been due to the intrigue and terror associated with the Upside Down, and while having it be the wormhole to another world may not be completely surprising, but I know I found it satisfying. With one episode left of the series, I know I still have some questions about the Upside Down and what these findings will mean for all the characters we’ve grown to love.
It must have been difficult to keep this secret all this time, but it sounds like picking Dustin was a no-brainer for the brothers. As Ross Duffer added:
Dustin is absolutely the MVP of Stranger Things in so many ways, but as they mentioned, Steve's "slinky" plan is also very impressive. There’s a lot of standout characters this season. How about Mrs. Wheeler finally getting a crack at a Demogorgon after being mostly in the background? Or Holly Wheeler helping Max finally wake up from a coma after being captured by Mr. Whatsit/Vecna? Now, all that’s left is to find out how things shake out with the finale dropping among the last of 2025 Netflix releases on New Year’s Eve.
