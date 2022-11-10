John Wick Chapter 4's Latest Trailer Puts Keanu Reeves Up Against Bill Skarsgård

Dear readers, before you know it, 2023’s new releases are going to be upon us. It’s inevitable, much like The High Table coming for the life of its most valuable target and cunning foe, John Wick. Keanu Reeves’ John Wick: Chapter 4 is set to blow the doors off of movie theaters next spring, and with the latest trailer released for the film, as Reeves is about to take on a barbarian of an opponent in Bill Skarsgård.

The good folks at Lionsgate gave us all a new look at the third sequel to the overnight sensation that was partially director Chad Stahelski’s doing. John Wick’s latest chapter sees Reeves reteaming with Matrix vet Lawrence Fishburne, and their goal is the same as it was at the end of John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum . Which means that yes, Mr. Wick and The Bowery King are about to bring the fight to The High Table, and it already looks like a hell of a time.

This isn’t just some first look butterflies either, as the previous John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer already landed the delight of showcasing Keanu Reeves facing off against action star Donnie Yen. So what does this new tease give us, even in the absence of a catchy subtitle? How does potential Wick family drama, and a chance for John to stop running sound to you?

For an entry that promises to be the longest John Wick movie ever , one can kind of see why the extra time is needed. With the stakes set at potential redemption for John, if you can call it that, the potential for him to stop looking over his shoulder every waking moment is too good to pass up.

Also, with Ian McShane’s cryptic tease about how John Wick: Chapter 4 is about to reveal a Wick family member at the High Table is also something that would warrant some more running time. Especially if this connection is one that could feed into spin offs like The Continental TV series, Ana de Armas’ now in production Ballerina film , or even a sequel like John Wick: Chapter 5.

This secret world of assassins and intrigue has only grown over the course of three films, and John Wick’s fourth trip through hell shows no signs that it’s slowing down. Fans wouldn’t have it any other way, as it would rob us of well tailored suits, mass destruction, and pithy one-liners. All of which are more than welcome at a theater near you.

John Wick: Chapter 4 opens this book of booming and bone crunching bonanza once again, on March 24, 2023. It may seem like forever, but we’ll all just have to take it one combat-free day at a time before we can bask in the glory of that Wick-ian artistry of violence.