Ana De Armas' John Wick Spinoff Is Now Filming, And It's Bringing Back A Familiar Face From The Keanu Reeves Movies

We’re just four months away from John Wick: Chapter 4’s arrival amongst the other 2023 movie releases, but the Keanu Reeves-led snag is also in the midst of expanding beyond the main film series. Along with prequel series called The Continental heading to Peacock sometime in 2023, and No Time to Die’s Ana de Armas is leading a theatrical spinoff called Ballerina. This spinoff has now begun filming, and along with de Armas commemorating this momentous occasion on social media, it’s been revealed that a familiar face from the John Wick movies is appearing.

Let’s start with the latter topic first. Per THR, Ian McShane has come aboard Ballerina to reprise Winston, the manager of the New York branch of The Continental, the hotel that caters exclusively to assassins and enforces strict rules about business not being conducted on its premises. McShane is one of only two actors who’ve appeared with Keanu Reeves in all of the John Wick movies released so far, the other being Lance Reddick's Charon, The Continental’s concierge. A young Winston will be played by Colin Woodell in The Continental limited series.

More to come…