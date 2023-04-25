The Equalizer 3 Trailer Has Denzel Washington Torturing Bad Guys And Reuniting With Dakota Fanning

When we last saw Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning together on screen, the explosive action movie rampage that was Man on Fire was born. Even though she was a young actor at the time, Fanning’s chemistry with Washington was undeniable, and a reunion has been long overdue. Lo and behold, director Antoine Fuqua made it happen after almost two decades, as our first trailer for The Equalizer 3 has Denzel torturing bad guys and reuniting with his on-screen friend.

Raising the stakes even higher is the fact that this big Sony three-quel serves as the final chapter in the film series adapted from the CBS hit drama. Denzel Washington’s Robert McCall has settled into a life much calmer than we’re used to. Since he's taking in the sun and sea of Italy, you’d think the upcoming flick might be a totally different beast than we’re used to, especially when Equalizer 3's Amalfi Coast shoot looked so warm and inviting in social media posts.

That notion would be true, if the trailer didn’t start off with Washington’s trademark high-pressure deadlines. This final ride for Mr. McCall sees him up against the criminal underworld yet again. As usual, the vicious hero knows where and when to apply pressure to get the right result; and it looks like a bloody good time.

It’s even cooler to see Dakota Fanning back with Denzel Washington, as we've been anticipating a first look since Fanning's casting was announced last year. Even if she’s being set up to play one of the handlers that probably feeds our hero intel on his quest for vengeance. Whether Ms. Fanning will get to engage in some fast and furious action herself remains to be seen, but it’s a welcomed proposition for sure. Though there’s no shortage of what we are being shown from this series' latest round of destruction and bodily harm.

To skimp out on the thrills for this trailer would be as much of a mistake as thinking you can beat Robert McCall in a game of patient revenge. That in mind, the powers that be obviously aren't going to show us everything this first time out. Though there does look to be a contender for the set piece of the movie, as Mr. Washington goes to town on some mobsters in what looks like a wine cellar; going as far as shoving a gun in someone's face. Literally in their face!

Even if it was the one scene Denzel Washington hated filming for the franchise first film, the tool warehouse scene kind of set the bar for fight sequences in this saga. That much was true when The Equalizer 2's equally taxing set piece moved the action to the middle of a Nor'Easter, upping the stakes higher. With that sort of pattern in mind, this final thrill could be something Herculean, which means the story behind how it happened might be just as compelling as past tales.

The Equalizer 3 closes out Robert McCall’s story of vigilante justice on September 1st. To see what else is waiting in the wings, you don't need to set an imposing countdown. Rather, you should just check out our 2023 new movie releases guide, so that way nobody gets hurt, and we can all go home happy.