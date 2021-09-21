‘F9’ Interviews With Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster, Justin Lin & More

F9 stars Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster, Vinnie Bennett, JD Pardo and director Justin Lin chat with CinemaBlend’s Lawrence Sharma to celebrate the release of the F9 Director's Cut. They discuss the cast and crew’s familial bond, how Han made an impact on the Asian American community, and much more, including how to do a good Vin Diesel impression.

Video Chapters

00:00 - Intro

00:23 - Justin Lin on Raising the Bar, and How He Discovered the Films Are Generational

01:56 - Jordana Brewster Discusses Hopes for Mia’s Future

02:38 - Sung Kang Shares How Han Resonated with the Asian American Community, Discusses Stereotypes

04:36 - Justin Lin on the Rise of POC Representation in Hollywood

05:48 - JD Pardo and Vinnie Bennet Share What it Means to Join the Fast Saga

06:42 - Vinnie Bennett Shares the Secret to Doing a Good Vin Diesel Impression

07:25 - Sung Kang Discusses His Personal Head Canon for Han

08:21 - Sung Kang Shares his Thoughts on #JusticeforHan

09:08 - Justin Lin on Growing Alongside the Fast Family

09:55 - JD Pardo on How Jack Toretto Would Feel About His Family Now

10:29 - Jordana Brewster Describes How Vin Diesel Is ‘A Big Brother’ For Her

11:10 - Jordana Brewster Shares Her Favorite Fast Rumor, Discusses Her Dream Spinoff

F9 from the Fast Saga is available now on digital and 4K UHD and Blu-ray!