‘F9’ Interviews With Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster, Justin Lin & More
By CB Staff
F9 stars Sung Kang, Jordana Brewster, Vinnie Bennett, JD Pardo and director Justin Lin chat with CinemaBlend’s Lawrence Sharma to celebrate the release of the F9 Director's Cut. They discuss the cast and crew’s familial bond, how Han made an impact on the Asian American community, and much more, including how to do a good Vin Diesel impression.
Video Chapters
00:00 - Intro
00:23 - Justin Lin on Raising the Bar, and How He Discovered the Films Are Generational
01:56 - Jordana Brewster Discusses Hopes for Mia’s Future
02:38 - Sung Kang Shares How Han Resonated with the Asian American Community, Discusses Stereotypes
04:36 - Justin Lin on the Rise of POC Representation in Hollywood
05:48 - JD Pardo and Vinnie Bennet Share What it Means to Join the Fast Saga
06:42 - Vinnie Bennett Shares the Secret to Doing a Good Vin Diesel Impression
07:25 - Sung Kang Discusses His Personal Head Canon for Han
08:21 - Sung Kang Shares his Thoughts on #JusticeforHan
09:08 - Justin Lin on Growing Alongside the Fast Family
09:55 - JD Pardo on How Jack Toretto Would Feel About His Family Now
10:29 - Jordana Brewster Describes How Vin Diesel Is ‘A Big Brother’ For Her
11:10 - Jordana Brewster Shares Her Favorite Fast Rumor, Discusses Her Dream Spinoff
F9 from the Fast Saga is available now on digital and 4K UHD and Blu-ray!
