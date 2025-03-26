Vin Diesel Reveals His 'One' Fast And Furious 'Regret' All These Years Later

The Fast " finale" – AKA Fast & Furious 11 – is not fast approaching, but it’s well on its way. That means it’s time to start getting sentimental and reflective, and Vin Diesel is doing just that. In a recent post, the actor reflected on the franchise and wrote about directing a precursor to the fourth film. That led to him reminiscing about these movies being filmed all over the world, and ultimately, he revealed one regret he has all these years later.

After reflecting on his 2009 F&F short film Los Bandoleros in an Instagram post that featured a photo of Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez, the actor explained that he’s been asked to film another one for Fast 11. He noted that he wants to shoot it “somewhere exotic.” Then he explained they had great success filming what is considered one of the best Fast movies , Furious 7, in the Middle East. That led to him revealing his “one regret” about the franchise, writing:

My one regret was that we never got to film deep in the desert.

The Fast & Furious movies have traveled all around the world. I remember that while watching Furious 7 , I was particularly blown away by the moment when a car jumped between skyscrapers in Abu Dhabi. That Middle East-set moment was extra epic, and it was placed in one of the best movies. Plus, as Diesel noted, the film went on to be one of the biggest global successes of the franchise.

Admittedly, it would be cool to see the franchise return to this region of the world to film in the deep desert. I’d love to see them go all Dune on us, and race cars through the high desert. However, it sounds like that won’t be happening.

In the Dom Toretto actor’s post, he wrote that the studio has asked him to direct another precursor like Los Bandoleros. It sounds like he wants to keep expanding the global setting of these films, and this time, he’s thinking about going somewhere “truly exotic:”

Now, all these years later, the request has come in again for me to direct the precursor, to the finale. Because it is now the world’s saga, I am encouraged to film somewhere else, truly exotic…

Well, while I’d love to see the F&F franchise in the desert, other exotic locations would be fun, too. However, what I’m personally most excited about is the saga’s return to its roots in Los Angeles . This choice was made in part to support LA after the fires and also to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the franchise that got its start in the California city. So, while I adore the global reach of the series, it feels right to end it in the city that started it all.

So, yes, I’m also a bit bummed Fast and Furious never went into the deep desert. However, I’m very happy with what we have, and I’m thrilled about what’s coming next. Ultimately, all that really matters is we have the family together, and that, my friends, we know we’re getting.