Ludacris Just Shared An AI Reimagining Of The Fast And Furious Cast As Infants, And Bald Baby Tyrese Gibson Is Too Adorable

I think babies and children should not be involved in the Fast family’s adventures – even though the baby plane fight in The Fate of the Furious was iconic. The quests are far too dangerous for a child. However, I must say, this A.I. imagining of the Fast and Furious cast as babies that Ludacris shared has me thinking these little guys could for sure pull off a mission.

Now, did I ever think I’d see something like this? No. However, I’m happy I did, and I must admit, the A.I. did a frustratingly good job here. The baby Vin Diesel and Ludacris are adorable. The lil Paul Walker is perfect. Oh, and did you see the baby bald Tyrese Gibson chilling in that toy car? Talk about adorable! Take a look at Ludacris’ IG post about “Baby Fast & Furious” below:

A post shared by Ludacris (@ludacris) A photo posted by on

Also, not to mention, the tiny Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster have my heart! I already would follow Letty and Mia to the ends of the Earth, and if anything bad happens to them, I’ll be upset. Now I’m really ready to protect their lil counterparts too.

While artificial intelligence can drum up controversy and anger sometimes, that definitely isn’t the case here. Fans got a real kick out of Ludacris’ “Baby Fast & Furious,” commenting things like:

All of those babies are so cute 😍Great job! -@malaika_torrygirl

Can’t lie this is so cute!!!😂😍 -@hi_its_dnydra

Woooooooow😍 -@juanbertheau

😍😍Family -@danieljapan

Baby Han eating chips is so real 😂-@chey.j21

Baby @tyrese still got that mean look. Love it! -@mofeduncan

I’d like to draw attention to that last comment specifically. As a big fan of the friendship between Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson and their characters' whole shtick in F&F (I mean, that spit take scene from Fast & Furious 6 is hilariously legendary), I found this so funny. Also, the way Gibson’s baby is sitting in the car is hilarious and gives off big Roman energy.

Honestly, this chaotic energy is why I love the Fast & Furious movies , and I’m going to need more of it when Fast 11 is released ! It’s always the most fun for me when the cast is also having a blast, and posts like this prove that actors, like Ludacris, aren’t afraid to lean into silly, fun and sometimes ridiculous ideas.

Obviously, I don’t think the F&F cast will go all Rugrats on us. However, it’s the energy this video emits – pure fun and chaos - that I need in Fast 11.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Speaking of this upcoming film, we should really be getting excited about it. It’s been promised that the Fast saga is returning to LA for this upcoming mission, and it will harken back to the days of The Fast and the Furious to celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary. So, while we’re not throwing it all the way back to babies, we are throwing it back to the origins of this franchise, which I’m thrilled about.

However, that’s not happening until 2026. So, in the meantime, I’ll take the Fast content where I can get it, and in this case, it came from Ludacris in the form of wildly accurate A.I. babies.