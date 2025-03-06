Ludacris Just Shared An AI Reimagining Of The Fast And Furious Cast As Infants, And Bald Baby Tyrese Gibson Is Too Adorable
The Rugrats got nothing on this family.
I think babies and children should not be involved in the Fast family’s adventures – even though the baby plane fight in The Fate of the Furious was iconic. The quests are far too dangerous for a child. However, I must say, this A.I. imagining of the Fast and Furious cast as babies that Ludacris shared has me thinking these little guys could for sure pull off a mission.
Now, did I ever think I’d see something like this? No. However, I’m happy I did, and I must admit, the A.I. did a frustratingly good job here. The baby Vin Diesel and Ludacris are adorable. The lil Paul Walker is perfect. Oh, and did you see the baby bald Tyrese Gibson chilling in that toy car? Talk about adorable! Take a look at Ludacris’ IG post about “Baby Fast & Furious” below:
A post shared by Ludacris (@ludacris)
A photo posted by on
Also, not to mention, the tiny Michelle Rodriguez and Jordana Brewster have my heart! I already would follow Letty and Mia to the ends of the Earth, and if anything bad happens to them, I’ll be upset. Now I’m really ready to protect their lil counterparts too.
While artificial intelligence can drum up controversy and anger sometimes, that definitely isn’t the case here. Fans got a real kick out of Ludacris’ “Baby Fast & Furious,” commenting things like:
- All of those babies are so cute 😍Great job! -@malaika_torrygirl
- Can’t lie this is so cute!!!😂😍 -@hi_its_dnydra
- Woooooooow😍 -@juanbertheau
- 😍😍Family -@danieljapan
- Baby Han eating chips is so real 😂-@chey.j21
- Baby @tyrese still got that mean look. Love it! -@mofeduncan
I’d like to draw attention to that last comment specifically. As a big fan of the friendship between Ludacris and Tyrese Gibson and their characters' whole shtick in F&F (I mean, that spit take scene from Fast & Furious 6 is hilariously legendary), I found this so funny. Also, the way Gibson’s baby is sitting in the car is hilarious and gives off big Roman energy.
Honestly, this chaotic energy is why I love the Fast & Furious movies, and I’m going to need more of it when Fast 11 is released! It’s always the most fun for me when the cast is also having a blast, and posts like this prove that actors, like Ludacris, aren’t afraid to lean into silly, fun and sometimes ridiculous ideas.
Obviously, I don’t think the F&F cast will go all Rugrats on us. However, it’s the energy this video emits – pure fun and chaos - that I need in Fast 11.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Speaking of this upcoming film, we should really be getting excited about it. It’s been promised that the Fast saga is returning to LA for this upcoming mission, and it will harken back to the days of The Fast and the Furious to celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary. So, while we’re not throwing it all the way back to babies, we are throwing it back to the origins of this franchise, which I’m thrilled about.
However, that’s not happening until 2026. So, in the meantime, I’ll take the Fast content where I can get it, and in this case, it came from Ludacris in the form of wildly accurate A.I. babies.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Matthew McConaughey Revealed More About Meeting Wife Camila For The First Time: 'This Is Not The Type Of Woman You Call Across The Room'
‘Negative Theories’ Have Abounded About Gene Hackman’s Death. His Family Says It’s ‘Hard,’ But They Are ‘Waiting’ To ‘Know The Truth’