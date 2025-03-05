I Watched My Fault: London, And I Can't Get Over How It's Fast And Furious Meets Gossip Girl
It's got that XOXO and fast car energy...
When you think about the Fast & Furious movies, I’d be willing to bet money you’ve never thought about Gossip Girl at the same time. Even though I’m a massive fan of both, I know I haven’t. However, that all changed when I watched the English-language remake of Prime Video’s Culpa Mia, My Fault: London, because it’s legitimately a wonderfully chaotic mix of the Vin Diesel-led fast car franchise and the edgy, soapy series.
Now, before you click away because of that wild comparison, hear me out because I promise this makes sense. My Fault: London, which recently premiered on the 2025 movie schedule for those with an Amazon Prime subscription, is a dramatic, edgy, steamy romance that is centered around the world of really fast cars. Are you starting to pick up what I’m putting down?
Well, if you’re not, here’s a more in-depth explanation about why the action romance film My Fault: London is, in fact, what you get when you mix Fast & Furious with Gossip Girl.
Why My Fault: London Gives Fast & Furious Energy
I can’t believe I’m writing this, but My Fault: London has big Fast & Furious vibes.
The film is a romance about two step-siblings (more on that later) who fall for each other while they navigate the violent and dramatic world of underground car racing.
Both Noah and Nick are accomplished drivers, and they bond over their love for cars, so that is giving F&F.
However, it's the big (and occasionally absurd) action that really made this comparison click. Between the big action set piece at the end and the honestly epic races throughout the film, I was having flashbacks to the first time I watched The Fast & The Furious. And I say that as a compliment.
So, yeah, that’s where the Fast & Furious energy comes from.
My Fault: London Is Gossip Girl Coded In One Way I Love And Another Way I Hate
Now, onto the XOXO of it all. My Fault: London features two major elements that give Gossip Girl, and one of them I despise while the other I adore.
Let’s start with the bad. I’m sorry, but why is this romance centered around step-siblings?
While I adore Gossip Girl, and I think its hype is warranted, it featured a dismal plotline like this. As you likely remember, Dan and Serena were a key couple on the show. However, their parents, Rufus and Lily, were, too. Obviously, that caused drama because it’s frowned upon for kids to date while their parents are also dating.
Well, My Fault: London takes that terrible trope a step further. Noah and Nick’s parents are engaged when they meet, and then the kids fall in love. And I have to say, that’s not a good look. It wasn’t on Gossip Girl, and it still isn’t now.
However, like Gossip Girl, I can overlook this plot point in My Fault: London. That’s because the absolutely electric chemistry between the film’s two leads and the steamy romance is irresistible.
I’m not kidding; Matthew Broome and Asha Banks’ chemistry as Nick and Noah is off the charts! While the way they got together is not great, I believe in their feelings for each other. Do you know who that reminds me of? Chuck and Blair. They are an honestly toxic couple, but I can’t deny their chemistry, and it’s romances like theirs that kept me invested in Gossip Girl.
That’s what kept me in My Fault: London too, and like with Gossip Girl, even though it made me cringe at times, the electric romance made up for it.
Now, speaking holistically about all three properties here, I also think they’re just genuinely fun times. If you are looking to be entertained and thrilled by some bonkers and high drama and/or action, go stream Gossip Girl with a Max subscription or some of the Fast & Furious films with a Peacock subscription. And if you want the best of both worlds, watch My Fault: London on Prime Video.
