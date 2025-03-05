I Watched My Fault: London, And I Can't Get Over How It's Fast And Furious Meets Gossip Girl

It's got that XOXO and fast car energy...

From left to right: A screenshot of Vin Diesel in Fast X, Asha Banks as Noah in My Fault: London and Blake Lively in Gossip Girl.
(Image credit: From left to right: Universal, Amazon MGM Studios and The CW)

When you think about the Fast & Furious movies, I’d be willing to bet money you’ve never thought about Gossip Girl at the same time. Even though I’m a massive fan of both, I know I haven’t. However, that all changed when I watched the English-language remake of Prime Video’s Culpa Mia, My Fault: London, because it’s legitimately a wonderfully chaotic mix of the Vin Diesel-led fast car franchise and the edgy, soapy series.

Now, before you click away because of that wild comparison, hear me out because I promise this makes sense. My Fault: London, which recently premiered on the 2025 movie schedule for those with an Amazon Prime subscription, is a dramatic, edgy, steamy romance that is centered around the world of really fast cars. Are you starting to pick up what I’m putting down?

Well, if you’re not, here’s a more in-depth explanation about why the action romance film My Fault: London is, in fact, what you get when you mix Fast & Furious with Gossip Girl.

Asha Banks getting out of a race car in My Fault: London.

(Image credit: Olly Courtney/Prime Video)

Why My Fault: London Gives Fast & Furious Energy

I can’t believe I’m writing this, but My Fault: London has big Fast & Furious vibes.

Don’t Sleep On My Fault: London

Matthew Broome as Nick, shirtless in My Fault: London.

(Image credit: Kevin Baker/Prime Video)

Fans Are All Over Netflix’s New Rom-Com La Dolce Villa, But Don’t Sleep On Amazon’s Popular Valentine’s Weekend Release

The film is a romance about two step-siblings (more on that later) who fall for each other while they navigate the violent and dramatic world of underground car racing.

Both Noah and Nick are accomplished drivers, and they bond over their love for cars, so that is giving F&F.

However, it's the big (and occasionally absurd) action that really made this comparison click. Between the big action set piece at the end and the honestly epic races throughout the film, I was having flashbacks to the first time I watched The Fast & The Furious. And I say that as a compliment.

So, yeah, that’s where the Fast & Furious energy comes from.

From left to right: Asha Banks as Noah standing and looking up at Matthew Broome's Nick who is holding Noah's face with both hands.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

My Fault: London Is Gossip Girl Coded In One Way I Love And Another Way I Hate

Now, onto the XOXO of it all. My Fault: London features two major elements that give Gossip Girl, and one of them I despise while the other I adore.

Let’s start with the bad. I’m sorry, but why is this romance centered around step-siblings?

While I adore Gossip Girl, and I think its hype is warranted, it featured a dismal plotline like this. As you likely remember, Dan and Serena were a key couple on the show. However, their parents, Rufus and Lily, were, too. Obviously, that caused drama because it’s frowned upon for kids to date while their parents are also dating.

Well, My Fault: London takes that terrible trope a step further. Noah and Nick’s parents are engaged when they meet, and then the kids fall in love. And I have to say, that’s not a good look. It wasn’t on Gossip Girl, and it still isn’t now.

However, like Gossip Girl, I can overlook this plot point in My Fault: London. That’s because the absolutely electric chemistry between the film’s two leads and the steamy romance is irresistible.

I’m not kidding; Matthew Broome and Asha Banks’ chemistry as Nick and Noah is off the charts! While the way they got together is not great, I believe in their feelings for each other. Do you know who that reminds me of? Chuck and Blair. They are an honestly toxic couple, but I can’t deny their chemistry, and it’s romances like theirs that kept me invested in Gossip Girl.

That’s what kept me in My Fault: London too, and like with Gossip Girl, even though it made me cringe at times, the electric romance made up for it.

Now, speaking holistically about all three properties here, I also think they’re just genuinely fun times. If you are looking to be entertained and thrilled by some bonkers and high drama and/or action, go stream Gossip Girl with a Max subscription or some of the Fast & Furious films with a Peacock subscription. And if you want the best of both worlds, watch My Fault: London on Prime Video.

Riley Utley
Riley Utley
Weekend Editor

Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.

