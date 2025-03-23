Snow White’s Gal Gadot Showing Baby Groot Some Love Is Cute, But Her Getting Sentimental With Us About Vin Diesel And Fast And Furious Is Cuter

We are Groot, and family is forever.

Mirror, mirror on the wall, who is the cutest of them all? That’s a question Snow White’s Gal Gadot spent some time answering with CinemaBlend as she determined which Disney creature was the most adorable. However, while her admiring Baby Groot’s cuteness was very sweet, it was actually her comment about Vin Diesel and Fast & Furious that was the cutest of them all.

To kick off this game played in honor of the 2025 movie schedule’s live-action Snow White, CinemaBlend’s Jeff McCobb asked Gadot if Baby Groot or Baby Dumbo was cuter. She chose the Guardians of the Galaxy character as the winner, which you can see below:

However, after that, she noted her personal connection to the adorable sentient tree. As mentioned, while Gadot is a DC actress and hasn’t appeared in a Marvel project, Vin Diesel played a pivotal role in her career. His film, 2009’s Fast & Furious, was her “first Hollywood movie,” as she said:

Oooh, that’s a tough one. [Points at Dumbo] First animated film I ever watched, [points at Baby Groot] first man to ever cast me to my first Hollywood movie, Vin Diesel…I’ll go for Groot…I’m a people person you know?

After that, when asked to choose between Groot and Bambi, the Wonder Woman actress went for her friend's GotG character, saying:

I love you Vin, I love animals too. I’ll stick to Groot, actually.

Sadly, Baby Groot didn’t win the cute game. Baby Dory was eventually chosen over the loveable tree, and in the end, Dopey from Snow White, understandably, won. However, her comment about the role Groot’s voice actor played in her career is the moment that really stuck with me.

Listen, the Fast family is forever, and Diesel and Gadot have always been very sweet to each other. Plus, after being involved in some of the best Fast & Furious movies and then leaving for a while, the Gisele actress has returned to the franchise.

Now, after Gal Gadot’s appearance in Fast X, I’m hoping she’ll play a bigger role in the cast of Fast & Furious 11. However, I’m getting ahead of myself, let’s focus on the here and now.

The actress’s comments about the Dominic Toretto actor certainly are sweet, because her role in that Fast & Furious movie helped her break into Hollywood and kickstart her career. Now, she’s played a superhero and an evil queen in massive blockbusters.

Speaking of the evil queen. The Red Notice star plays her in the new live-action Snow White, which CinemaBlend’s review gave 3.5 stars. While critics haven’t been the most enthusiastic about Snow White, audiences have been loving it way more, and it seems like Rachel Zegler and co.'s take on the iconic princess film is winning people over.

So, thank you Vin Diesel and Fast & Furious for helping Gal Gadot’s career start. And thank you to the actress for giving us this sweet and sentimental full-circle moment where she reflected on her start while speaking about the big movie she’s part of now. To see that movie, you can catch Snow White in theaters now.

