Franchise Co-Star Jason Momoa And More Reached Out After Dwayne Johnson Shared News Of His Sweet Fast And Furious Dog Hobbs’ Passing

Losing a family member isn’t just about the passing of a human life. As anyone with an animal friend at home will tell you, seeing a companion of yours leave this world is just as painful. Sadly, Dwayne Johnson has reminded us of this fact today, as the 2025 movie schedule participant has lost his dog, Hobbs. With that, a bunch of other stars, including Jason Momoa, have reached out to express their condolences.

The loss was signified by the sharing photos and video of the Fast and Furious movie star and his beautiful French Bulldog friend. Such a bittersweet goodbye shows The Rock at his most sensitive. Honoring his dear friend, Johnson shared these thoughts:

Going on the information from Dwayne Johnson’s 2019 post about Hobbs, the pup is estimated to have been at least 9 years old upon his passing. And, much like what we saw with Jennifer Garner’s loss of her dog, Birdie, last fall, this time of sadness has brought out emotional responses of support from friends and co-stars alike.

Fast X star Jason Momoa is only one of the many people who have offered their condolences in this time of need. And, as you’ll see in the sampling shared below, there's no loss of love for Johnson's frenchie baby:

“❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️” - @prideofgypsies

“So sorry for your loss 🌈❤️🐾” - @debbiegibson

“😢 💔 RIP Hobbs, what a good boy” - @ozthementalist

“@therock I had a pied frenchie like Hobbs. Losing mine was a tough one. Sorry for your loss uce!” - @swervematua

“🙏🏾 all dogs go to heaven” - @iamadriandev

The love of Hobbs wasn't Mr. Johnson's only token of respect to the world of animals. As he promoted his role in DC's League of Super-Pets, Johnson gifted a family a puppy during that press tour. Which, to be totally honest, is something his character of Krypto the Superdog would totally approve of.

Of course, we’re here to honor the spirit of Hobbs not only as an adorable animal actor, but as a companion to humanity. And there probably is no better way to do that than to show off a video of Dwayne Johnson and Hobbs on the set of Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw.

Entitled “Dwayne & Hobbs: Love At First Bite,” this special feature was included on the home release, and is a beautiful reminder of the love shared between The Rock and his dog:

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw Behind the scenes Hoobs The Bulldog - YouTube Watch On

Some people may not see the death of a household animal as a huge loss, but that notion continues to be challenged as people from all walks of life open up about what that means. As Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson shares his grief over the death of Hobbs, that might act as a signal for others to really think on this matter and change their mindsets. Or it might even help people realize that they were more affected by such losses in the past, and just didn’t know it then.

In any case, we here at CinemaBlend send our deepest condolences to Dwayne Johnson and his family. Just like the man himself said in his tribute to Hobbs, we hope that he somehow finds his way back to his dad to make some trouble.