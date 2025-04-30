Hulk Hogan And Eric Bischoff Announced New Wrestling Promotion With nWo-Style Video, And One Detail Has Me Curious To Learn More

Months after getting booed on Monday Night Raw, Hulk Hogan is now launching his wrestling promotion, in a partnership with former WCW mastermind Eric Bischoff. To cement his newest era behind the pro wrestling curtain, the former WWE legend shared the news with a black-and-white nWo-style promo video. While the idea of the Hulkster returning to wrestling may evoke various reactions in general, one specific caveat has me most intrigued.

The Hulkster dropped a classic black-and-white video with Bischoff in tow and renowned wrestling trainer Israel "Izzy" Martinez to announce the launch of Real American Freestyle, which will center on collegiate freestyle wrestling, surprisingly enough. Check out the video below, which may have you rummaging through your closet in search of that nWo shirt.

So, what is Real American Freestyle? Don't worry, we have a breakdown that's a little more detailed than all the non-contextual hype in that video. I can't say for sure if this out-of-the-blue news will have a bigger impact on the sports-entertainment community than John Cena's shocking heel turn, but Hogan and Bischoff have fanbases and connections that can't be denied.

Real American Freestyle Will Mix Pro Wrestling With Competitive Sports

APNews reported more details on what Real American Freestyle is, and the gist for readers is it's NCAA-style collegiate freestyle wrestling that injects elements from the pro wrestling world. This is to say, the wrestlers signed will be competing in the ring, but instead of performative body slams and high-flying action, the moves will be the same as those used by athletes in the high school, college, and Olympic circuit.

The twist here is that Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff intend to utilize their understanding of the pro wrestling business to enhance the product in various ways. Hogan specifically mentioned the charisma of the wrestlers he observed while watching the NCAA Division I wrestling championships, so one can expect a bigger push for individualized personalities, on top of perhaps crafting signature moves.

My Big Question: How Can Pro Wrestling Mix With Genuine Competition Without Going Too Far In Either Direction?

You don't need to watch Monday Night Raw with a Netflix subscription to know that what the WWE does and what the NCAA does in wrestling are two very different products. The question is, how does someone like Hulk Hogan, who has had his own share of real wrestling moments, tow the line between pro wrestling theatrics and actual competition?

Walkout music seems like an easy-enough thing to bring in, and I'm sure there will be a lot of smack talk exchanged before and after matches, though the latter sparks some concerns.

As Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton recently showcased, there are times when even scripted WWE insults go off the rails, and there are hurt feelings. Does leaning into that on a competitive level only lead to problems in Real American Freestyle?

I think it's something worth thinking about, especially with Hulk Hogan signaling the program will work with college athletes who are on NIL deals. Granted, I don't think any of these young adults will have a platform as subject to as much scrutiny as the main event of WrestleMania 41, but it would be a shame to lose a contract with a university over some controversial comments or actions.

Other fighting organizations, like the UFC, have shied away from injecting WWE-esque theatrics into the sport. At the same time, it's hard to deny the Paul brothers impact on the sport of professional boxing, as people continue to tune in when they troll former legends and take them on in the ring. Hulk Hogan may be onto something with Real American Freestyle, but we can only wait and see how it'll turn out.

More details on Real American Freestyle are likely on the way, and we'll see just how much it mirrors professional wrestling when it gets rolling. I'm hoping for the best, and maybe we'll get the next Kurt Angle out of this promotion!