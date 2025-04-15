Hulk Hogan Talked About His Infamous WrestleMania IX Black Eye Again, But Other Wrestlers Are Very Skeptical

The mystery continues...

Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania IX
(Image credit: WWE)

Throughout his career, Hulk Hogan was at the center of some of the biggest wrestling moments of all time. From headlining the first WrestleMania to shocking the world by turning heel with the NWO, and everything before, after and since, the “Hulkster” has always been part of earth-shattering and controversial moments. This includes the WWE Hall of Famer showing up to WrestleMania IX with a nasty black eye and a story that many of his peers, and generations of wrestling fans, just don’t buy.

The new deep-dive into the the 1993 “Showcase of the Immortals,” WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle, by far one of the best wrestling documentaries on Peacock, reexamines one of the biggest behind-the-scenes mysteries of the event, and wrestling in general. And while Hogan has a highly detailed story about how he got his infamous shiner, other wrestlers are very skeptical, to say the least.

Hulk Hogan in WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle

(Image credit: Peacock)

What Hulk Hogan Says About The Infamous Black Eye In WrestleMania IX: Becoming A Spectacle

Though WrestleMania IX: Becoming A Spectacle spends a large portion of its nearly two-hour runtime breaking down how the 1993 event was a game-changer for the company and helped usher in a new era, it doesn’t shy away from covering two of the biggest controversies from the pay-per-view: Hulk Hogan showing up with a black eye and the former top babyface being randomly inserted into the main event for the WWE Championship. Let’s just focus on the former for now.

In the documentary, Hogan denies the long-believed story that the black eye and stitches were the result of a nasty hook from former friend-turned-rival “Macho Man” Randy Savage. Instead, Hogan tells a story about being in a jet ski accident two days before the Las Vegas event that involved him being hit in the face by the watercraft’s handlebar. If I’m being honest, his recollection of the accident has way too many details and comes off as rehearsed. And I’m not alone…

Bret Hart in WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle

(Image credit: Peacock)

Bret Hart Rips Hogan As 'Such A Liar,' And Other Wrestlers Seem To Agree

Ahead of the documentary’s release, Bret Hart, who never minces words when it comes to his relationship with Hulk Hogan, sat down for an interview with TMZ where he wasted no time in calling out his former colleague and ripping him for lying, saying:

Hulk Hogan's always been such a liar. Whatever he tells you is probably not true. Macho Man, I'd go by his account of things. Macho Man was a much more reliable guy that spoke the truth.

And Hart, who will become the first three-time inductee at the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony ahead of the two-night WrestleMania 41, isn’t alone in not believing Hogan’s story about the black eye being caused by a jet ski accident. In WrestleMania IX: Becoming a Spectacle, other wrestlers come off as being skeptical about the situation.

At one point, the Undertaker says that it was well-known that Hogan and Savage didn’t get along, and that the Hulkster should have “bobbed instead of weaved on that,” alluding to a fight. Moments later, Scott Steiner explains that while he didn’t see a fight between the two, he has long believed Savage’s story about the rumored altercation.

We may never really know what happened back in 1993, as “Macho Man” Randy Savage passed away more than a decade ago, and Hulk Hogan is sticking to his story.

