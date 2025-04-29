WWE's Seth Rollins Is Usually Dripped Out On Monday Night Raw, But The Price Tag Of His Latest Coat Has Me Clutching My Wallet

Seth Rollins is a visionary, a revolutionary, and he's also the snappiest dresser on WWE's Monday Night Raw. Whether you think his fashion sense is amazing or utterly ridiculous, there's no denying that The Architect isn't turning heads with unique looks throughout the year. His latest scene, seen by those with a Netflix subscription, might be one of his wildest yet, especially when I learned the coat costs over $10,000.

While I had assumed his jacket was originally made by someone on the WWE's costume team, it turns out it's a made-to-order piece that comes from Rastah. It takes about 60 days to custom-make this "Golden Peacock" long coat, and it costs a whopping $13,500 to own. For those who haven't seen it yet, take a look at the full outfit below:

(Image credit: WWE)

It's a lot of money, and more than I would've initially guessed as I was doing my latest live blog for Monday Night Raw. This isn't to say it doesn't look like a nice jacket, and it complements the more formal suits worn by Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman quite nicely. At the same time, I never would've guessed that he would be allowed to perform any in-ring moves when wearing that jacket, but I guess I'm also assuming the WWE footed the bill for it and not Rollins.

It's a lot of cash for just one jacket, but Seth Rollins needs to look the part if he wants to be running Monday Night Raw. The question I have is whether he's actually running things, or he's just "peacocking" in hopes of winning the respect of the main roster via his new alliance with Paul Heyman and Bron Breakker. How does he get that respect when he's not holding a title?

Do the clothes make the man? I think there's no doubt that when Seth Rollins finally hangs up his boots in the WWE, it'll be one of the most memorable things about his character. Especially if he continues to spend lots of money on outfits like this, and I do hope this continues to be the case.

We weren't given a lot of answers on the latest episode, but we're just a couple of weeks removed from WrestleMania 41. With many upcoming WWE events on the horizon, I'm sure his vision and plans for the WWE will take shape, as will what Bron Breakker's motivation is for aligning with the duo. Is this just another way to further bolster the Steiner name on his rise to the top?

It's one of many questions I'll continue to wonder as we continue to watch Monday Night Raw on Netflix on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm eager to see how this whole operation changes under Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman, or if Sami Zayn is right in thinking that all Rollins wants is the power rather than changing the status quo.