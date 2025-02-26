WrestleMania 41: The Date, The Match Card, And Other Things We Know About The Upcoming WWE Event

It’s that time of year again. That’s right, we’re on the Road to WrestleMania 41. Before you know it, the world of professional wrestling will descend upon Las Vegas, Nevada, as WWE brings the “Showcase of the Immortals” to “Sin City” for the first time in over 30 years. It will be hard to outdo Cody Rhodes finishing his story or the dominance of The Final Boss at WrestleMania 40, there’s a lot to look forward to at the upcoming WWE event .

Below is a breakdown of everything we know about WrestleMania 41 so far. From when and where it will be taking place to how you can watch the event online to the card that is still shaping up as we write, there’s so much to go over. That said, let’s break down everything you need to know (so far) about the biggest event on the wrestling calendar .

When Is WrestleMania 41?

WrestleMania 41 will take place on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20, 2025, according to the event’s page on WWE.com . Though previous events have taken place as late as the second week of April over the years, this year’s WrestleMania will be the latest in the calendar year.

This year’s event will continue the tradition of having WrestleMania split into two nights , which was started because of WrestleMania 36 being pre-taped with no live audience back in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic . Having the massive wrestling show broken up over a weekend has worked out really well for WWE, especially in 2024 when WrestleMania 40 (or XL), gave us an all-time great story that played out over two nights, culminating in Cody Rhodes finally dethroning Roman Reigns .

Where Is WrestleMania 41 Being Held?

WWE will continue the tradition of having WrestleMania in massive, state-of-the-art stadiums this year, as the “Super Bowl of Wrestling” will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, just outside of Las Vegas. The home field of the Las Vegas Raiders, the 71,835-seat stadium opened in 2020, and has hosted a litany of massive events like Super Bowl LVIII, countless concerts, and SummerSlam 2021.

With Allegiant Stadium having a roof, fans won’t have to worry about braving the elements like they did at WrestleMania 40, with its frigid temperatures, or WrestleMania 37, with its prolonged yet entertaining rain delay .

How Can You Watch WrestleMania 41 Live?

As has been the case since 2021, WrestleMania 41 will be available for anyone with a Peacock subscription in the United States, American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. However, those who live in countries like the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and a few dozen others can watch the big event with a Netflix subscription now that the standalone WWE Network is defunct.

Confirmed Matches On The WrestleMania 41 Card

At the time of this writing, only two matches have been made official, and both happen to involve the respective winners of the 2025 Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble Matches.

The past five events have featured anywhere from 14 to 16 matches, so it won't be surprising if we have the same number of bouts when WWE arrives in Las Vegas. Expect the number of confirmed matches for the two-night WrestleMania 41 card to grow each week between now and mid-April, but for now, here’s the main event talent you can expect to see:

World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

WWE Women's Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

Rumored Matches On The WrestleMania 41 Card

As mentioned above, there will be anywhere from 14 to 16 matches at WrestleMania 41, meaning there’s a lot of space to fill up on the two-night card. Everything listed below is not confirmed, but instead educated guesses based on where things have been headed the past few weeks and months on Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, as well as with Elimination Chamber taking place Saturday, March 1.

Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will take on the winner of the Men’s Elimination Chamber match, meaning it could be any of the following: John Cena, CM Punk, Drew McIntyre, Logan Paul, Damian Priest, or Seth “Freakin” Rollins. Momentum can shift in an instant, but it wouldn’t be that surprising to see Cena, Punk, or McIntyre, since all three have interesting stories involving the belt.

Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley will take on the winner of the Women’s Elimination Chamber match, but only if she successfully defends her title against Iyo Sky on the March 3 episode of Raw. The winner of that match will take on one of the following at WrestleMania 41: Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Bayley, Naomi, or Roxanne Perez.

There are other matches that are either rumored or not fully ironed out yet. It’s possible we see Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn’s feud reach WrestleMania, and there’s word that WWE is working on Jacob Fatu vs. Solo Sikoa . There’s also been a lot of buzz about Roman Reigns fighting CM Punk and Seth Rollins in a triple threat, which has the potential to be match of the night. Expect to know more soon!

When Does The 2025 WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony Take Place?

For the past few years, the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony has been broadcast live immediately following the “go-home” episode of SmackDown, but WWE has not yet announced when it will take place this year. According to WrestleVotes on X , the company is reportedly considering a change this year after people from within their company voiced their displeasure with the format.

Expect to hear more on an exact date and time in the coming weeks, especially as the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame inductees continue to be announced. In the meantime, take a look at who’s been announced so far:

Paul "Triple H" Levesque

Michelle McCool

When Does NXT: Stand & Deliver Take Place?

Since 2021, NXT: Stand & Deliver has taken place during WrestleMania weekend, with every show since 2022 being held during the day of WrestleMania Night 1. That again will be the case this year, as the premium live event is set to take place on Saturday, April 19. An exact time has not yet been determined, and no matches have been announced, but that will change in the very near future.

With less than two months until WrestleMania 41, expect to see a lot of changes to this rundown of events. And always remember, card is subject to change…