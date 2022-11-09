14 Wrestling Documentaries To Watch On Peacock

Ever since its launch back in early 2021, WWE Network on Peacock has given wrestling fans (both die-hard and lapsed) access to a treasure trove of live events, weekly talk shows, a deep and rich library of wrestling history, and dozens upon dozens of documentaries and docuseries. Although not every single one of WWE’s films are currently available, there are hundreds of hours of great wrestling documentaries on Peacock that are worth checking out.

So, if you’re looking for a way to use your Peacock premium subscription while you wait for the next upcoming WWE event , check out one, two, or all 14 of these documentaries breaking down the most triumphant and notorious wrestlers, matches, and events in the sport’s long and storied history.

(Image credit: Peacock)

Untold: Two Dudes With Attitudes (2021)

Love them or hate them, there are few WWE superstars who have made more of an impact on the wrestling industry than Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash. The two longtime friends, who worked alongside one another and against each other throughout their careers, are at the center of Untold: Two Dudes with Attitudes.

The 2021 episode of the long-running WWE documentary series focuses on some of the pair’s most monumental and notorious moments including championship reigns, their WrestleMania XI bout, and the infamous May 1996 “Curtain Call” incident where they, along with Scott Hall, Sean Waltman, and now- head of creative Triple H broke kayfabe in a pre-Attitude Era WWF.

Stream Untold: Two Dudes with Attitudes on Peacock. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: Peacock)

WWE Evil (2022)

A strong yet sympathetic babyface is only as good as the heel on the opposite side of the ring, and luckily for faces like John Cena, Daniel Bryan (now Bryan Danielson in AEW), and Becky Lynch, WWE has always given its fan-favorite superstars some truly despicable counterparts. The Peacock original documentary series, WWE Evil, spends eight episodes diving into the careers of the company’s biggest and baddest heels.

With episodes focusing on Hollywood Hulk Hogan, Stephanie McMahon, Ric Flair, Roman Reigns, and others, the series breaks down how the decision to turn these wrestling figures into some of the best successful (and hated) personalities in the business.

Stream WWE Evil on Peacock. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: WWE)

The Triumph And Tragedy Of World Class Championship Wrestling (2007)

The Von Erich wrestling dynasty is one of the most impressive and tragic stories in all of professional wrestling, and will soon be turned into a biographical drama called The Iron Claw starring a very swole Zac Efron . But before the A24 movie premieres at some point in the near future, those interested in its story should check out The Triumph and Tragedy of World Class Championship Wrestling, the 2007 documentary telling the story of the Von Erichs and the wrestling promotion they ran in Dallas, Texas, throughout the 1980s.

Featuring interviews with the surviving members of the Von Erich family, Michael P.S. Hayes of the Fabulous Freebirds, and other figures associated with WCCW during its heyday, as well as WWE superstars like Triple H, the documentary helps tell the exhilarating and heartbreaking story of one of the wrestling world’s most influential eras.

Stream The Triumph and Tragedy of World Class Championship Wrestling on Peacock. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: WWE)

Holy Grail: The Search For WWE’s Infamous Lost Match (2019)

Throughout the history of professional wrestling, there have been several examples of “the next big thing,” with Brock Lesnar, John Cena, and Roman Reigns quickly coming to mind. Although those three WWE prospects became multi-time WWE Champions and shoe-ins for the WWE Hall of Fame, others, like Tom Magee, never made it that far.

Magee is the subject of the 2019 documentary, Holy Grail: The Search for WWE’s Infamous Lost Match, which dives into what could have been for the one-time WWF successor to Hulk Hogan, as well as his supposedly stellar 1986 match against Bret “The Hitman” Hart. But like Magee’s WWE career, the tape of that infamous match soon disappeared and became something of an urban legend ; that is, until the tape was found and the world finally got to see what all the fuss was about.

Stream Holy Grail: The Search for WWE’s Infamous Lost Match on Peacock. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: WWE)

The Monday Night War: WWE Vs. WCW (2014)

The Monday Night War: WWE vs. WCW is a 20-part docuseries which was originally released on the WWE Network starting in April 2014. Starting with the 1995 debut of WCW Monday Nitro (WCW’s answer to the then-WWF’s Monday Night Raw) and going all the way up Vince McMahon’s purchase of his former rival in 2001, this engaging and in-depth documentary series recounts some of the era’s biggest moments — including everything concerning 2020/2021 WWE Hall of Fame inductees N.W.O. — and illustrates just how popular and exciting professional wrestling was in ‘90s.

Stream The Monday Night War: WWE Vs. WCW on Peacock. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: WWE)

Undertaker: The Last Ride (2020)

After 30 years in WWE (and even more outside of the company), the Undertaker hung up his proverbial boots and retired in 2020, and to honor “the Deadman’s” legacy, WWE released a six-chapter documentary series called Undertaker: The Last Ride. Similar to The Last Dance, ESPN’s celebrated documentary about the 1990s Chicago Bulls, this in-depth and oftentimes emotional exploration of Mark Calaway the performer and the man sheds light on one of professional wrestling’s most private figures.

Chances are, anyone who is interested in watching Undertaker: The Last Ride has followed the Undertaker’s career for years, but even if you haven’t, the 2020 documentary is so engaging even non-seasoned fans will have a better appreciation of its subject.

Stream Undertaker: The Last Ride on Peacock. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: WWE)

Ruthless Aggression (2020)

In the months following the collapse of WCW (as well as other rival companies like ECW) and the transition away from the controversial Attitude Era, WWE found itself at a crossroads and in need of a new direction. This period of time in the early years of the 21st Century is told in great detail in the WWE documentary Ruthless Aggression, which spends five episodes detailing the rise of wrestlers like John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Randy Orton, and Batista along with the 2002 brand extension and how it helped WWE find new competition: itself.

Stream Ruthless Aggression on Peacock. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: WWE)

My Way: The Life And Legacy Of Pat Patterson (2021)

Although he was featured heavily as one of Vince McMahon’s stooges throughout the Attitude Era, Pat Patterson was one of the most successful and groundbreaking wrestlers of all time. The 2021 documentary My Way: The Life and Legacy of Pat Patterson, released not long after the WWE Hall of Famer passed away in December 2020, walks viewers through the life and career of the company’s first Intercontinental Champion and creator of the Royal Rumble match .

There are few wrestling documentaries that provide as much information and history in a short period of time than My Way: The Life and Legacy of Pat Patterson, and the documentary is especially a must-watch for those who want to see how it all started for one of the sport’s biggest luminaries.

Stream My Way: The Life and Legacy of Pat Patterson on Peacock. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: WWE)

WWE Icons: Yokozuna (2020)

For a stretch there in the early 1990s, there were few wrestlers more feared than Yokozuna, a nearly 600-pound giant from the “Land of the Rising Sun,” who had two WWF Championship reigns and a Royal Rumble victory in 1993. The man behind the character, Agatupa Rodney Anoa’i (of the Anoa’i wrestling dynasty), is the subject of a 2020 episode in the docuseries WWE Icons which focuses on the life and career of the iconic wrestler from his early days, and his legacy following his 2000 death.

Stream WWE Icons: Yokozuna on Peacock. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: WWE)

WWE Chronicle: Bianca Belair (2021)

Bianca Belair made history at WrestleMania 37 when she and Sasha Banks became the first two black women to headline the “Showcase of the Immortals,” taking home the SmackDown Women’s Championship in the process. Released in the lead-up to the 2021 Royal Rumble where Belair secured her WrestleMania title opportunity, WWE Chronicle: Bianca Belair introduces wrestling fans to one of the most promising stars in professional wrestling and spends a great deal of time following the future women’s champion on her journey to superstardom.

Stream WWE Chronicle: Bianca Belair on Peacock. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: WWE)

WWE Chronicle: Shinsuke Nakamura (2018)

The premiere episode of WWE Chronicle focuses on Japanese wrestling sensation Shinsuke Nakamura as he prepared for his first WrestleMania match, which happened to be for the WWE Championship against former champion AJ Styles. The two had a lot of history together going into the match, including a memorable feud when both were in New Japan Pro Wrestling a few years earlier. This history, along with the legacy of the “King of Strong Style” as he transitioned to a career in WWE and life in the United States and helps introduce new fans to one of the greatest living professional wrestlers.

Stream WWE Chronicle: Shinsuke Nakamura on Peacock. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: WWE)

The Day Of: SummerSlam 2015 (2020)

The WWE Network documentary series The Day Of spends anywhere from 15 minutes to an hour giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at how the biggest wrestling shows come together. One episode of the docuseries that stands out is the one covering SummerSlam 2015 which featured former Daily Show host Jon Stewart becoming involved in the winner-take-all match between John Cena and Seth Rollins. This setup is perfect for those who like to peek “behind the curtain” when it comes to wrestling.

Stream The Day Of: SummerSlam 2015 on Peacock. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: WWE)

WWE 24: Kofi Kingston: The Year Of Return (2019)

In the West African nation of Ghana, 2019 was called “The Year of Return,” in which the government encouraged the African diaspora to return to their roots. That very same year, American-Ghanian wrestler Kofi Kingston won his first WWE Championship after 11 years with the company. The WWE 24: Kofi Kingston: The Year of Return focuses on both monumental events as the New Day member returns to his ancestral homeland and captures WWE’s biggest title at WrestleMania 35.

With a great combination of cultural moments from his trip and emotional triumphs in the ring, this documentary does a tremendous job of showing what inspires Kofi Kingston both in and out of the ring.

Stream WWE 24: Kofi Kingston: The Year of Return on Peacock. (opens in new tab)

(Image credit: WWE)

WWE 24: WrestleMania XXX (2014)

For all intents and purposes, WrestleMania XXX was about the monumental rise of Daniel Bryan and the epic journey which ended with him becoming the WWE Champion and World Heavyweight Champion in a triple-threat match with Randy Orton and Batista. The first episode of WWE 24, titled WrestleMania XXX does an amazing job of showing everything that went down behind the scenes of one of the best WrestleMania main events in recent memory. After watching this it’s hard not to root for Daniel Bryan.

Stream WWE 24: WrestleMania XXX on Peacock. (opens in new tab)