2025 WWE Hall Of Fame Inductees: The First Name On The List Is Long Overdue, Let's Speculate On The Others

Come April, Las Vegas will be the epicenter of the wrestling world when WrestleMania 41, the biggest upcoming WWE event on the calendar, brings two days of epic in-ring action to “Sin City.” But before the “Showcase of the Immortals” kicks off, fans around the world will celebrate the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame inductees, the men and women who not only helped the company become a pop culture juggernaut but also helped the industry as a whole reach new heights.

At the time of this writing, only one inductee has been announced – Paul “Triple H” Levesque – but the former D-Generation X leader, multiple-time world champion, and current head of creative won’t be alone for long. Below is a breakdown of why Triple H’s inclusion is long overdue, along with a few names I really hope to see be inducted alongside the “Cerebral Assassin” this spring.

Paul 'Triple H' Levesque

In January 2025, WWE.com announced Paul “Triple H” Levesque as the first 2025 WWE Hall of Fame inductee just hours after his wife, Stephanie McMahon, Shawn Michaels, and the Undertaker surprised him with the news. Long overdue for inclusion, Triple H’s in-ring career is hall-of-fame-worthy with over a dozen world championships, a King of the Ring crown, two Royal Rumble victories, and some of the best WrestleMania matches.

However, Triple H’s work behind the scenes over the past decade or so has really set him apart from the rest. This man turned NXT into one of the best wrestling shows on the planet, gave us stars like Charlotte Flair, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens, and then took that to the main roster. The Triple H era is alive and well, and being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame shows it!

Other Wrestlers (And Celebrities) I Think Should Be Inducted In 2025

Triple H is the first 2025 WWE Hall of Fame inductee, but he won’t be the last. We’ll know more about the other members in the coming weeks and months, but for now, here are other wrestlers (and one celebrity) I think should be inducted alongside the “King of Kings.”

Chyna

The late great Chyna, who passed away in April 2016 at the age of 46, was one of the most impactful female wrestlers in the history of WWE and someone with more than enough career accolades to earn a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame. Like Triple H, Chyna was inducted in 2019 as part of D-Generation X, but the time has come for the “Ninth Wonder of the World” to enter the Hall of Fame on her own and be celebrated for her enduring impact on the sport of wrestling.

Demolition

When it comes to tag teams who deserve a spot in the WWE Hall of Fame, few come close to Demolition, Consisting of Ax and Smash, and later Crush, this dominant team mopped the floor with the competition throughout the ‘80s and ‘90s, winning multiple Tag Team Championships along the way. How they’ve been left out of the Hall all these years is a mystery I don’t have time to get into right now, but just know that they deserve a spot!

Bam Bam Bigelow

Bam Bam Bigelow, one of the greatest big men in the wrestling world, had such a unique look and an arsenal of high-flying and oddly acrobatic maneuvers for a man firmly in the superheavyweight class. Dead for nearly 20 years, the transformative star with moments in WCW, WWF, and ECW , is someone I’ve long wanted to see celebrated in the Hall of Fame, and I hope this is the year.

Lex Luger

Lex Luger isn’t in the WWE Hall of Fame, and that’s a crime. The “Total Package” held multiple championships, won the Royal Rumble, headlined WrestleMania, and so much more over his career. Hell, he was a member of the Four Horsemen, one of the greatest stables of all time. Sure, he never held the WWE Championship (which is wild to think about), but his decades in the business are reason enough to put him in.

Cyndi Lauper (Celebrity Wing)

There’s a long history of celebrities appearing at WrestleMania , including Cyndi Lauper, who was a major part of the first “Showcase of the Immortals” back in 1985. The “Time of Your Life” and “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” singer was instrumental in the event’s success (and the “Rock n Wrestling” movement of the ‘80s. That said, it’s wild that Lauper has never been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, but I would love for that to change this year.

Expect to hear much more about the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony as we get closer to WrestleMania weekend.