'Worst Moment Of My Life': WWE's Drew McIntyre Reflected On The Storyline That He Absolutely Hated

The WWE is a machine that never stops, pumping out storylines and angles year-round to keep the millions (a-a-and millions) of fans hyped about upcoming WWE events. Unfortunately, the writers don't always hit the mark, and while few things have ever been as disastrous for wrestling storytelling as the Montreal screwjob, I think what once happened to Drew McIntyre is a close second. It seems like the WWE superstar agrees, as he recently talked about a previous match and called it the "worst moment" of his life.

The wrestler named his title shot at Clash At The Castle as a memorable low point during a recent interview with Cultaholic. For readers who may not remember, McIntyre looked as though he'd defeat Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship, but the surprise debut of Solo Sikoa helped the champion retain. That part was bad enough, but McIntyre laid out what sends it over the top for him in the interview (via ITRWrestling.com):

I was so happy getting Clash in Wales and getting the first stadium show since SummerSlam '92' and getting the main event. I wasn't happy getting screwed and the worst moment of my life singing that stupid song afterwards.

I think most wrestling fans expected Roman Reigns to retain his title until WrestleMania, so McIntyre losing wasn't a huge surprise. That said, the bizarro ass moment of McIntyre then pulling boxer Tyson Fury into the ring and singing "American Pie" to a disappointed Wales audience felt like a humiliation ritual that will live on to be revisited by those with a Peacock subscription for decades to come.

I watched the clip below for the first time since the week of the event, and I couldn't even make it through the whole thing because I was cringing so hard:

Tyson Fury And Drew McIntyre Break Into American Pie Rendition To Round Off Clash At The Castle - YouTube Watch On

Keep in mind, there were rumors ahead of this appearance that Tyson Fury was going to appear in the WWE and have a feud with one of the superstars. So, when the Manchester native joined "The Scottish Warrior" in the ring and started singing a song about three American music icons dying in a plane crash, there was some widespread confusion about what the purpose of it was. I should add that the duo also sang "Sweet Caroline" by Neil Diamond and "Don't Look Back In Anger" by Oasis, so they were really hanging that camera on them.

At the time, it was alleged that the moment was to send the Wales crowd home smiling, as they were understandably upset to see Drew McIntyre lose. As many have pointed out in the time since then, however, moments like that are typically done when the cameras are no longer rolling. To air the moment live out for everyone watching made it seem weird that such an intense character like McIntyre was so jovial following one of the biggest losses of his professional wrestling career.

That's far in the past, however, and it is fair to say Drew McIntyre's journey in the WWE has only gone up from that moment. He's still a top name in the brand despite many wrestlers competing for the spotlight, with his recent injury being the only thing keeping him from television at the moment. It's unfortunate, especially considering his WrestleMania program with Damien Priest over-delivered on expectations.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Watch Drew McIntyre's worst moment in the WWE and a lot more over on Peacock. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

Hopefully, we'll see more of Drew McIntyre soon and fewer embarrassing moments like what happened to him years ago on WWE programming. I'm hoping to see him get another championship run sometime soon, but until he's healthy again, it might be a little premature to talk about that.