I'm Happy The Rock Is Back In WWE, But His Return Highlights Some Major Issues I Have With The Final Boss

After The Rock’s confusing Monday Night Raw appearance during the first episode of the Netflix era back in January 2025, I thought I wouldn’t be seeing The Great One, The Final Boss, or The Most Electrifying Man In Entertainment on WWE TV anytime soon. But then Dwayne Johnson dropped a shocker on social media in February saying he was finally coming back to SmackDown . And he did, but it highlighted some major issues I have with the former WWE Champion.

No, it’s not his promos, his matches, or that big goofy belt of his (If I may add, the People’s Championship was MIA), but instead, something to do with the inconsistency of the whole package. One minute he’s heeling it up and pointing at his goosebumps, the next he’s promoting WrestleMania 42 and other upcoming WWE events . And in a form of entertainment where the suspension of disbelief is key, The Rock’s most recent appearances have taken me out. Let me explain.

(Image credit: WWE)

I Love The Rock, But Him Showing Up Every Few Months To Point At His Goosebumps And Cut Confusing Promos Isn't Working For Me

I’ve been a fan of The Rock since my days of wearing my “Smell What The Rock is Cooking” t-shirt on the playground, and I am convinced that The Final Boss gimmick is the greatest heel since Hollywood Hogan and The NWO took over WCW in 1996. BUT this whole schtick of his where he shows up with that awesome variation of the classic Jim Johnston entrance theme , points at the goosebumps on his arm (not sure how he makes that happen on demand), and then cuts some meandering promo just isn’t cooking, if you know what I mean.

It’d be one thing if The Final Boss cut some 15-minute promo cutting everyone down in explicit terms, but instead, we’re getting these long speeches where he bounces between being The Rock and Dwayne Johnson doing public relations work for TKO . His most recent appearance on SmackDown, much like his return on Raw in January and that Bad Blood appearance where he pointed at Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes, was more of the same and so inconsistent.

(Image credit: WWE)

The Rock And WWE Need To Commit To The Final Boss

What made WrestleMania 40 and its build so great was the fact that The Rock and WWE committed to The Final Boss being the biggest, baddest, meanest, and most despicable heel that wrestling had seen in years. From the point when The Rock turned on the fans and started calling them Cody Crybabies to the final moments of the insane WrestleMania main event match , Dwayne Johnson didn’t exist, The Great One didn’t exist, it was just The Final Boss.

But since then, The Rock has bounced between his real-life self and that great wrestling persona, not only in the same week or night, but over the course of a single promo. It’s inconsistent, it’s jarring, and most of all, it makes a mess of things. And as a fan, it makes things way too confusing.

(Image credit: WWE)

It Feels Like There's No Plan And His Various Returns The Past Year Have Had A ‘Fly By The Seat Of Our Pants’ Feel

Like most wrestling fans, I was shocked when The Rock announced on Instagram that he was coming back to SmackDown less than 24 hours before the show went live on Friday, February 21st. Though I was excited, I was also a little hesitant because it felt like another impromptu moment where he was flying by the seat of his pants and just made a decision at that moment.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And that’s been one of my major problems with The Rock since the end of the first Final Boss run after WrestleMania 40. It feels like there’s no rhyme or reason, just a guy showing up with no script and going crazy with a hot mic for 15 minutes or until someone comes out to get him. Make no mistake, I love The Rock, but all these returns have felt overstuffed and undercooked.

But who knows, maybe The Rock will be back for a little while longer this time and recreate the magic he had last year. Only time will tell…