The Rock, John Cena, The Undertaker And More Showed Up In The Craziest WrestleMania Main Event Of All-Time

As soon as WWE announced the night two WrestleMania 40 main event could be Bloodline Rules, fans started fantasy casting who could potentially show up. It turns out the answer was a lot of people. The chaotic, overbooked and way too much fun main event featured a shocking number of current and former stars who interfered to help one side of the other. They included but were not limited to The Rock, The Undertaker, John Cena and Seth Rollins, who all combined to give fans one of the craziest and best WrestleMania main events of all-time.

Let’s back up and start from the beginning. The Rock and Roman Reigns beat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins on night one of WrestleMania 40, meaning during Roman and Cody’s match on night two, there would be no disqualifications. Despite that, the match remained exclusively between Roman and Cody for the majority of its runtime. The action was back and forth with numerous near falls and a hot crowd doing their part. Just as Cody seemed to be getting the upper hand, however, the parade of famous faces started.

It began with Jimmy Uso, who interfered to help save his cousin Roman Reigns. It seemed like the two men were going to overpower Rhodes when Jey Uso came down from the back and evened the odds. He and Jimmy later fought onto the entrance ramp and then later off the entrance ramp in a big high spot. The match then continued with just Roman and Cody before Cody once again got the upperhand and was interrupted by Solo Sikoa. He helped overpower Cody, until John Cena’s music hit. You can watch the crowd go nuts over that reveal below…

The WWE legend got some revenge on Solo, who he previously lost a match to, and was ready to help Cody when The Rock’s music hit. He took out Cena before we got Seth Rollins and in the biggest shock of the night, The Undertaker, who chokeslammed The Rock. Listen to how insane the crowd went when The Undertaker’s music hit…

Eventually, all the madness cleared out long enough to get Cody and Roman Reigns by themselves again. Roman had a chair and could either attack Seth or Cody. He mistakenly chose Seth in a moment that called back to the break-up of The Shield, which allowed Cody enough time to turn the tables and deliver several uninterrupted finishers before getting the win.

The whole thing was probably the most overbooked match I’ve seen since Yokozuna beat The Undertaker with the help of like fifteen villains at The 1994 Royal Rumble, but unlike that nonsense, this one felt exactly right. Reigns hadn’t lost a singles match in more than three years. If he was going to lose, it should have been in an over-the-top cinematic way like this. Plus, the finish really helped make the water as murky as possible about where WWE is going after this.

Wrestling often incorporates nostalgia. It feels like there’s always a popular face from the past that’s showing up in some capacity, but it’s not often that those famous faces interweave with the main event in a way that feels plot relevant and meaningful. This was so relevant and so meaningful, and it’ll be remembered for decades to come as one of the greatest and craziest WrestleMania main events of all-time.