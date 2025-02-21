The Rock Is Coming To SmackDown To Call Someone Out, But Who Is He Talking About? I've Got Guesses

Just when it seemed like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was skipping out on all upcoming WWE events, The Great One is hyping up his return at SmackDown. Not only that, he's made his intentions pretty clear that he's showing up to call someone out, and I think this may finally point to what he's doing at WrestleMania 41.

As he often does, The Rock hopped on Instagram to hype up his upcoming appearance on SmackDown, and he pretty clearly stated this won't just be a standard appearance to rile up the crowd. Check out his comment on the post promoting his appearance below:

The Final Boss is coming to handle business, deliver a big beautiful gift to the city of New Orleans and fuck up a certain someone’s life with the Final Boss gospel. 🤫

That comment makes it sound as though we'll be seeing The Rock on our televisions when streaming WrestleMania 41 with a Peacock Premium subscription. The fans are getting what they want, but who is he going to call out?

Here's who I'm thinking and who The Final Boss is angling to take down.

(Image credit: Peacock/WWE)

Cody Rhodes

I know the whole point of Elimination Chamber is to determine Cody Rhodes' opponent, but what's stopping Dwayne Johnson from showing up and asking for his own chance to take on the champion?We established last year that the People's Champion can do whatever he wants (including walking around with a fake title belt and forcing himself into the main event of WrestleMania 41).

It was once heavily rumored that The Rock would take on Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania, but then the latter seemed to back off speculation it would happen. My guess is he'll goad Cody into accepting a challenge, and he'll defend his title in a Triple Threat match at Mania with the winner of the Elimination Chamber also in the mix.

It wouldn't be fair, but will anyone complain about that booking? I wouldn't.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: WWE)

Roman Reigns

Some would argue Roman Reigns is the most obvious target for Dwayne Johnson, and I agree. The OTC seems to be feuding with his old rival Seth Rollins ahead of WrestleMania 41, but Reigns vs. Rock has been discussed for years. At 52, Dwayne Johnson has only so many years left to step into a WWE ring and put on a quality match, so one would expect they'll pull the trigger on this soon.

Also, with roughly two months until WrestleMania 41, this feud doesn't need much hype or promos to establish. My only complaint is that this would severely hamper the feud between Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu, which feels like the definitive Bloodline angle the WWE is pursuing. Maybe there's a way to combine all parties for a thrilling tag match?

(Image credit: WWE)

Drew McIntyre

I know this seems like a wild choice, but hear me out. Drew McIntyre was one of the WWE's top performers last year, and yet, feels kind of directionless headed into WrestleMania 41. Fans want more for Drew than a match with Damien Priest, and if The Rock unexpectedly became available for a match, he's a great fit.

Based on his last few appearances, it also seems like The Rock wants to feud as a face in the match. Showing up to call out Drew McIntyre, who has bullied just about everyone on the main roster over the past year, would put him in that role and also give Drew a match he feels he's worthy of handling.

We'll see who The Final Boss calls out when SmackDown airs on USA on Friday, February 21st at 8:00 p.m. ET. Here's hoping for a must-see moment, and not just some other weird moments like his past couple of appearances in the WWE.