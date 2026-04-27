I'm Iffy On Nikki Bella's Pitch For Her Next Role In WWE, But Have Another Suggestion

Though she was present at WrestleMania 42, Nikki Bella remains sidelined with her ankle injury. While she's already plotting her return as an in-ring performer for later on in the 2026 TV schedule, she's also talking about her eventual retirement and how she wants to step it up and become a General Manager.

The topic came up during the latest episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, and was sparked by fans on X suggesting a GM shakeup within the organization. The Bella twin said she's seen this situation come up before, and it's a role she thinks she could thrive in. As she put it:

What I love about this one: I can do this, not being in the ring. There was a lot of talk about it on X, like, 'Should they change the general managers?' I would love to be a general manager at one point. After the in-ring stuff, I'd love at some point to be a general manager for Raw. When I saw all that talk and someone put me as the GM for Raw, I was like, I actually like that!

It should be noted that Nikki Bella said later in the podcast she was already shooting to return to the ring by June, so Adam Pearce and his hype videos are safe from being usurped from Monday Night Raw duties anytime soon. That said, I have to say I'm not as on board with this idea as she is, and think she'd be much better suited for another authoritative role.

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Why Nikki Bella Might Be A Bad Fit For Raw/SmackDown GM

Adam Pearce and Nick Aldis are great General Managers, and I think it's because of that some wrestling fans have forgotten what it takes to play that role in the WWE. It's all about charisma, providing entertaining backstage moments to keep the show moving, and playing the straight man to the more eccentric superstars of the WWE.

Pearce and Aldis are great GMs, and let's not forget some of the more memorable ones of the past, like Vicky Guerrero, Teddy Long, and Stephanie McMahon. Then many other former superstars played the role, and it was a largely forgettable experience. We don't look fondly on Stone Cold Steve Austin's time as GM, or even Paige's tenure, as a big success.

When I envision watching Nikki Bella as a GM on Monday Night Raw with my Netflix subscription, I imagine she'd fall in the latter category of GMs as opposed to the elite examples. I think she's better served working closer to talent, or at least one specific talent if she wants to stay involved.

Nikki Bella Would Make A Great Manager For A Young Star

Nikki Bella is a legend in women's wrestling, with a massive platform and a dedicated following of wrestling fans. Sticking her behind an up-and-coming WWE superstar would give them an immense push in popularity, and I think that's what she should consider when thinking about the WWE post-retirement.

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While she may not make the shortlist of most impactful women in wrestling, at least yet, her impact as an influencer cannot be denied. Any young WWE performer would be grateful to have her as a manager, without even mentioning the amount of guidance she'd be able to provide in terms of training, cutting promos, and other parts of the business.

If she were to be a General Manager, she would lose the ability to do that. While a GM role could give her more television time than we've seen in recent years, I think the benefits of her working as a manager are undeniable, and she should consider that as she begins to think about the end of her wrestling career.

For now, Nikki Bella is still planning to wrestle this year, and I can't wait to see her back in action. In the meantime, I'll be on the lookout for her future appearances in the WWE and see if she may be angling for that GM role.