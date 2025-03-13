Nikki Bella Hasn't Been In The WWE Since Her Surprise Royal Rumble Appearance, But Her Latest Update Has Me Grabbing My Thinking Cap

I think I have a good guess.

Nikki Bella making her entrance in the 2025 Royal Rumble wearing her signature &quot;Fearless&quot; top and a red ball cap.
(Image credit: WWE)

Nikki Bella wasn't on our official 2025 Royal Rumble predictions list, but when Nikki Bella made a surprise return, there was a real question among fans regarding whether it was a one-off or if she was available for upcoming WWE events. That question has remained with a month to go until WrestleMania 41, though the wrestler's latest comments make it seem as though I'll be seeing her in PLE's soon.

While many wrestling fans want Bella back in the ring, Nikki Garcia has had a pretty wild year between her appearance on Season 3 of The Traitors to her publicized split with Artem Chigvintsev. It's going to come down to her availability as well as the WWE's need for her at a time where it already has way too many talented superstars. With that said, it does sound like we'll be able to watch her with our Peacock subscriptions soonish.

Nikki Bella Shared The Latest On Her Situation With The WWE

Nikki Bella shared the latest on her plans with the WWE on her podcast The Nikki And Brie Show, which she hosts with her twin sister and former WWE superstar, Brie Bella. Nikki didn't have a ton to say on the subject, but assured fans it won't be her only appearance in the ring going forward:

I know at one point I will be going back to WWE to do something, right? I don’t know when, I don’t know the story. But it’s going to happen.

The news is not that surprising, considering how active Nikki Bella has been since her divorce. She was hosting a hot dog eating contest days after Artem Chigvintsev's arrest, so I didn't imagine any ongoing legal issues related to that would keep her out of the WWE.

As I mentioned earlier, however, the WWE roster is absolutely stacked. There's no shortage of women on the roster who deserve a slot Nikki Bella could occupy, but that doesn't mean the company won't welcome her back.

While I don't think she'll be doing anything quite as wild as main-eventing WrestleMania 41 (especially now that the matches seem primarily set in stone for the major titles), I do think there's a chance for Bella to have a WrestleMania moment, and give a boost to an already rising star in the company.

Chelsea Green in WWE

(Image credit: WWE)

Nikki Bella Could Be Challenging Chelsea Green For the United States Championship

The WWE added an Intercontinental and United States Championship for the women's division, and I think it really needs a boost heading into WrestleMania 41. Chelsea Green and Lyra Valkyria are great wrestlers, but there just doesn't seem to be as much respect for these new titles as their male counterparts yet. A big time match at WrestleMania 41 could change that, and I think Nikki Bella would be the perfect person to book for that.

Specifically, I think she'd be a great matchup for Chelsea Green. Green has the "alpha female but a coward in reality" type of energy, and Nikki has typically been presented as the actual alpha female. Plus, Green seemingly hinted a match with Bella was in the works to Metro, so I see at as a legitimate last-minute booking for WrestleMania 41. Will it happen? We can only wait and see.

All eyes will be on Las Vegas on August 19th and 20th when WrestleMania 41 is in town. Stick with CinemaBlend as we count down the days to the big event, and get hype for all the fun planned.

