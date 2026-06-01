Doctor Who's Russell T. Davies Seemingly Confirmed One Rumor About The Show, And Dropped A Bombshell About A New Doctor

It looks like Doctor Who fans, may have further confirmation that the show won't return to the 2026 TV schedule. This comes shortly after the circulation of rumors about The BBC supposedly holding off on moving forward with a previously announced Christmas special. Series EP Russell T. Davies seemed to confirme that piece of gossip while also sharing a major update on the next doctor. Here's what we know right now regarding what fans can expect going into the summer.

What Russell T. Davies Said About The Christmas Special

Davies was recently a guest on Full Disclosure With James O'Brien and, whether he meant to or not, might've confirmed that Doctor Who's Christmas special isn't happening in 2026. The comment was made while the writer/producer discussed his work on another series, Tip Toe, as he laid out his schedule for the rest of the year:

Tip Toe, we finish work on that next week, and I'll start right on the next one. So, that script will take a few months. Then, we'll start talking to people about it. So, I won't be back filming anything until next year.

Now, it's possible Russell T. Davies was speaking specifically to Tip Toe, but it seems like he just said he wouldn't film anything for the rest of the year. If that's the case, it would appear that we're not getting the Doctor Who Christmas special after all, and Davies still had yet to write it when asked about it last year.

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This could be truly sad news for people who've been eager to see Billie Piper back in another DW Christmas special. However, this could mean the rumor that the show will return in Easter 2027 is accurate.

Russell T. Davies Speaks About Doctor Who's Next Lead Actor

Russell T. Davies also confirmed another rumor about Doctor Who, as its been rumored for a while that Billie Piper's stint as The Doctor, or whoever she really is, will be a one-off. It was previously rumored that The BBC had struggled to find another actor to play The Doctor following Ncuti Gatwa's sudden exit. However, that doesn't seem to be the case based on what Davies just said during an interview on Sounds of the 80s with Gary Davies when the host asked about when the public will learn about the new Doctor:

You will get a new announcement. There's a press release lumbering through The BBC, which, as you know, is in the Jurassic Period. And fifty-seven people have to sign off on every single word. So, I promise you in about a week or two there will be a press release, and yet I can hear the gears slowing down even as I say that.

Did Davies just say The BBC has already selected a new Doctor and will be announcing their identity in a couple of weeks? It can't be said for sure but, if so, it'd go a long way to soften the blow of the Christmas special's theorized cancellation. Still, he didn't exactly confirm anything. It might be that Doctor Who will announce the new Doctor sometime in the near future, and no specific names will be given.

In the meantime, Who fans got some good news when AMC announced it will be the new home on streaming for a back catalog of content. That said, we still have no clue who will be hosting the series in the United States when it does return, whenever that may be. Also, for Whoniverse lovers in the U.S., The War Between the Land and the Sea will be available to stream with a Disney+ subscription sometime this year.

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What I'll mostly be keeping an eye out for, though, are press releases and information regarding who the next star of Doctor Who will be. Here's hoping whoever is chosen will inject some excitement into the franchise and get people hyped about its eventual return.