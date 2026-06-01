Katey Sagal And Ted Danson Are Finally Starring In A TV Show Together, And I'm On Cloud Nine

The medium of television has been around long enough that, statistically speaking, audiences should already long ago enjoyed a series co-headed by Cheers vet Ted Danson and Married with Children fave Katey Sagal. At least one, if not more. But somehow, the ever-popular actors have yet to share the small screen together. That shocking drought will soon end, thankfully, as Segal has just been added to Danson’s newest show.

And to be sure, this isn’t an instance where Sagal was cast as a one-off character in a flashback episode that has nothing to do with Danson’s role. They’re gonna be hooking up! Maybe not quite the same visuals as that statement would have sparked in 1990, but still.

Sagal was part of one of TV’s most havoc-filled weddings opposite John Goodman in The Conners, and obviously spent more than a decade dolled up opposite Ed O’Neill’s Al Bundy. Now, she’s set to woo Danson in a series rom Will Trent and The Passage co-creator Liz Heldens and Best Medicine and Madam Secretary writer Matt Ward. The still-untitled project is destined for streaming via Apple TV subscription, though without a firm development timeline.

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Okay, so technically, the key lead of the new project is Elizabeth Banks, who co-starred with Sagal in 2015’s Pitch Perfect 2. She’s playing a newly divorced woman named Heidi who wants nothing more than to put her past relationship behind her to enjoy greener pastures with her children. Her new path in life is soon disrupted when she “stumbles into coordinating her father’s retirement community sexcapades,” according to the series logline, per Variety.

Sounds like Danson will be bringing the Sam Malone womanizer vibes to the role, albeit the version of Sam Malone that gets AARP discounts. Sagal is set to portray his character’s newest girlfriend Mavis, which sounds like it’s on slightly more solid ground than other sexcapades. Sounds like she’ll be getting down and dirty more than Peggy Bundy ever did. (On top of being a TV mom that never gets enough credit, Peggy was also the somewhat rare sexualized sitcom wife, even if her husband was blind to it.)

Mavis also has a son who’s described as being “perpetually single,” who will be played by the ever-hilarious Rob Delaney (Catastrophe, Bad Monkey). He’ll find himself in an unexpected coalition with Heidi, presumably in regards to their parents’ dalliances. Thumbs up for Banks and Delaney as co-stars, but bigger thumbs up for their fictional parentals.

Sagal has seemingly been as busy as ever in recent years, co-starring in features such as 2025 thriller Trust and this year's rom-com Carousel, while also popping up in shows such as hubby Kurt Sutter's creation The Abandons and NBC's Stumble. She'll soon be back in the beloved role of Turanga Leela when Futurama returns to Hulu, and she's currently working on another new show opposite Jane Lynch. Hopefully that one and the Apple TV series can co-exist without issue. The more Katey Sagal, the better!

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You can catch Ted Danson’s excellent work heading up A Man on the Inside via Netflix subscription, which can also be used to stream Katey Sagal’s run on The Conners and in Season 2 of One Piece, which debuted earlier in the 2026 TV schedule. (Not to mention her guest spot in Dead to Me.)