Taylor Swift Just Confirmed A New Single For Toy Story 5, And I'm Not Ready

It's time to wipe off the clown makeup for this one, Swifties. Theories have been on the rise about Taylor Swift's possible involvement in the upcoming Toy Story movie for weeks, and today, after much speculation, she and Disney confirmed that a new single is on the way! Swift has a new original song for Toy Story 5, and it's coming out in a matter of days.

Swift shared the following Instagram story, posing in an outfit I have no doubt Jessie would approve of (she's a cowgirl like her, after all!) and announcing the sale of the CD singles for the song, titled "I Knew It, I Knew You."

(Image credit: Taylor Swift)

Three different versions of the single are on sale for a very limited time (48 hours!) at Taylor Swift's store. Disney has confirmed that the song will officially be released on June 5th, ahead of Toy Story 5's June 19th arrival on the 2026 movie schedule.

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In addition to the story about the singles, Swift also posted on X her thoughts about getting to be a part of the soundtrack.

It’s a *Toy* Story 🤠You knew it! My new original song “I Knew It, I Knew You” for Disney and @Pixar’s @toystory 5 will be yours on June 5th. I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story… pic.twitter.com/CRdhM5eLBtJune 1, 2026

Fans have been speculating about Taylor Swift's potential involvement in Toy Story 5 for weeks, after a countdown briefly appeared on her site. There was speculation about an outfit she wore, and eagle-eyed fans noticed the very Toy Story-like cloud backdrop that appeared in the "Opalite" video, which may have been a very early clue that something was up. Just last week, Toy Story 5 director Andrew Stanton seemed to debunk the rumor, and yet, here we are!

I Don't Think I'm Ready For It

The Toy Story films aren't musicals, but music has always been a key part of the franchise. Randy Newman's "You've Got A Friend In Me" is a classic. I'm also a big fan of "Strange Things." But can we talk about Toy Story 2 for a second? Because it's been more than two decades, and I still haven't fully recovered from the "When She Loved Me" Jessie montage. Written by Randy Newman and performed by him and Sarah McLachlan, the song and the scene absolutely wrecked me, the way it tapped into the heartbreak and abandonment Jessie experienced after her first owner left her behind.

My point is, the bar for a great Toy Story song has been set high with past films. With that said, if there's a songwriter and singer who can meet that standard, it's Taylor Swift. I'm torn between not being able to wait for this single, and not being at all ready for whatever kind of emotional punch "I Knew It, I Knew You" packs.