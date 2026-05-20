WWE's Danhausen Has A Request After Successfully Helping The Knicks With His 'Curse,' And It Involves Timothée Chalamet

The NBA playoffs are underway, and as the New York Knicks continue their campaign to win their first championship in decades, they have an unlikely source to thank for their latest win. WWE's Danhausen is taking a victory lap after he successfully "cursed" the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he wants a seat next to Timothée Chalamet if fans want the curse to continue.

Whether fans are watching him on Monday Night Raw via Netflix subscription or seeing the athlete's talents on ESPN, Danhausen and his "curses" are incredibly popular with the wrestling community. It turns out his cursing ability hasn't just been the bane of his enemies in the WWE, but he might've been the "X factor" in what led the Knicks to overcome a 22-point deficit and get their first win in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cavaliers. The wrestler cursed the team on ESPN's NBA Today ahead of the matchup, and now that the win is set in stone, he has some demands he shared on X:

Danhausen told you the curse was real. We did it! Danhausen has cursed the Cavaliers, the Knicks have won, and Danhausen has won. And now he's owed courtside seats in between Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner. Yes, that's right, and the curse will continue.

The Knicks haven't won an NBA Championship since 1973, and with the greatest challenge yet to come should they face the San Antonio Spurs or Oklahoma City Thunder in the Finals, they're gonna need all the help they can get to close out the Cleveland Cavaliers as quickly as possible. If I were on the team, I'd be arranging Danhausen's seat immediately.

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For sports fans out of the loop, Danhausen's gimmick is self-described as "Conan O'Brien possessed by a demon." Personally, he reminds me of late-night creature feature hosts, using low-budget effects and vaudevillian gimmicks to give the illusion he has supernatural powers. Of course, the twist is that many of his curses in professional wrestling, and now real life, end up causing bad luck for the victims, so is he really powerful?

It may sound wild, but I actually think Timothée Chalamet would gladly allow Danhausen to sit between him and Kylie Jenner. He's a huge WWE fan, having previously talked to superstar Cody Rhodes about greatness, and I'd like to think he's also pretty superstitious as a sports fan. He skipped the Met Gala, unlike Ben Stiller, to be at the playoffs this year, so he's committed to seeing this run through.

Would Jenner be ok with it? As someone who was formerly seen as a good luck charm to the New York Knicks fandom, I'd like to think she'd understand the need to keep fans happy. Plus, there's a rumor right now that the Knicks winning an NBA Championship may encourage Chalamet to propose to her, which is wild, but not any wilder than a ghoulish pro wrestler cursing an NBA team.

We'll see if Danhausen somehow ends up courtside for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, which airs on ESPN May 21st at 8:00 p.m. ET. With all the synergy happening between the network and WWE, I wouldn't be surprised to see him there, and I am hoping we see it happen.