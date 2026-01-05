WWE GM's Latest Monday Night Raw Comments Have Me Convinced Jericho Is Returning

The first Monday Night Raw of 2026 is a big one for the WWE, as the company is commemorating the anniversary of its successful streaming partnership. The night will feature a crossover with Stranger Things (also available to stream via Netflix subscription) on top of a selection of title matches, and I'm now convinced we'll also see Chris Jericho's return after hearing Adam Pearce hype it all up.

The Raw General Manager delivered his usual schtick of promoting the upcoming episode, but using one particular turn of phrase that piqued the interest of wrestling fans. The relevant bit came early on in the video, right after Pearce talked about Liv Morgan's return to the singles division. In his words:

Monday Night Raw is live from Brooklyn, New York, and it is our one-year anniversary on Netflix, and we have a stacked card. First things first, breaking news, for the first time in six months, Liv Morgan will be in singles action against Lyra Valkyria. And do not forget, three humongous championship matches. Who can break down the walls and claim the gold?

"Break down the walls" feels like a not-so-subtle reference to Chris Jericho. The wrestler, who was heavily rumored for a while to be joining the WWE in the new year, has long utilized his signature "Walls of Jericho" finisher, and walks out to an entrance theme geared around that exact phrase. While there were no major updates on that front for a while, a new rumor signaled the former champion could return during the first Monday Night Raw of 2026, and this sounds like it could be an indirect confirmation.

It wasn't the most clever way to tease, since the phrase stuck out like a sore thumb, but those who listen to Adam Pearce's full message will see it's on brand with everything else he previewed. He dropped all sorts of references in the short video, including some wordplay to highlight the Stranger Things collaboration, and even channeled Becky Lynch's latest in-ring promos. Take a listen below:

#WWERAW GM @ScrapDaddyAP previews the FIRST Raw of 2026 🔥A special @Stranger_Things themed episode of Raw to kick off the new year!📺: 8e/5p on @netflix pic.twitter.com/MWCLKGl4ATJanuary 4, 2026

If Chris Jericho does show up on Monday Night Raw, one has to wonder what his role will be. I could see him showing up to challenge a random midcarder, or even to step in and help CM Punk even the odds if The Vision is up to some shady antics during his title defense against Bron Breakker.

Chris Jericho might be the latest former superstar to return to the WWE, following previously released superstars Dolph Ziggler and Chelsea Green's husband, Matt Cardona. Truth be told, a feud with either would be an excellent way for all parties to get reacquainted with the WWE after being off working elsewhere for quite some time.

I was bummed to hear rumors that Jericho would return on Monday Night Raw, rather than the WWE waiting until the Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia to bring him back. At the same time, I've seen whispers about this happening since August, so for myself and those dialed into the WWE news cycle, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him at this point.

In any case, speculation about whether he'll appear tomorrow will end when Monday Night Raw streams on Netflix on Monday, January 5th at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm hoping for some other surprises, like maybe a Demogorgon in the ring?