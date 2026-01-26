WrestleMania 42: Everything We Know About The Upcoming WWE Event

Stop me if you have heard this one before, but we’re about to get on the Road to WrestleMania! In a matter of months, the wrestling world will descend upon Sin City (for the second year in a row) for WrestleMania 42, the biggest wrestling event in the wild world of sports entertainment. Less than a year after John Cena defeated Cody Rhodes and captured his record-breaking 17th world title, we’re running it back again with the massive upcoming WWE event.

Though WWE hasn’t yet outlined the WrestleMania 42 card, there’s already quite a bit we know about the hotly anticipated two-day wrestling extravaganza in Las Vegas. Here’s everything we know about the latest “Showcase of the Immortals,” including when and where it’s taking place, how to watch it, and other big events we should be looking forward to on the Road to WrestleMania.

When Is WrestleMania 42?

(Image credit: WWE)

Those hoping WWE would go back to the old days of having WrestleMania on a single day are in for some bad news, as the company has announced that the show will once again be a two-night event. WrestleMania 42 Night 1 is taking place on Saturday, April 18, 2026, while Night 2 will kick off on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

Though this does force wrestling fans to dedicate an entire weekend (plus all those shows throughout the week leading up to the event) to watching WrestleMania, this setup has led to even more great wrestling moments since WWE adopted the model ahead of WrestleMania 36 back in April 2020.

Where Is WrestleMania 42 Being Held?

(Image credit: WWE)

For the second year in a row, Las Vegas will be the host city for WrestleMania, as the “Super Bowl of Wrestling” will be held once again in Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Vegas Raiders. Typically, WWE moves the event from city to city each year, but that won’t be the case after the company made what could be considered a controversial decision to run it back in Sin City.

Originally, WWE announced it would be hosting WrestleMania 42 in New Orleans, which would have been the Big Easy’s third major event in the past decade-and-a-half (WrestleMania 30 in 2014 and WrestleMania 34 in 2018 were both held at Caesars Superdome). Not long after the dust had settled from last year’s big event, and a few months after NOLA was announced as the host, WWE revealed it would be returning to the desert for the second year in a row.

How Can You Watch WrestleMania 42 Live?

(Image credit: ESPN)

For the first time in five years, you won’t be able to watch WrestleMania with a Peacock subscription, as the platform is no longer the exclusive home to WWE’s calendar of premium live events. So, how can you watch the Showcase of the Immortals when the biggest and best WWE has to offer returns to Las Vegas on April 18 and 19, 2026?

Wrestling fans in the United States will be able to watch the two-night event as it happens live with an ESPN Unlimited subscription, with an on-demand option available after the broadcast ends on Saturday and Sunday. The streaming platform, which was launched back in August 2025, has become the go-to home for WWE’s premium live events (the Saturday Night's Main Event broadcasts are still streaming on Peacock for now). The app is easy to use and sign up for, and users with certain cable and satellite subscriptions get the service at no extra cost.

When it comes to international audiences, they’ll be able to watch the action as it happens live with a Netflix subscription.

When Does The 2026 WWE Hall Of Fame Ceremony Take Place?

(Image credit: WWE)

The two-night WrestleMania isn’t the only big event taking place in Las Vegas this April, as we also have the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony on the horizon. WWE has yet to announce when and where this year’s induction ceremony will take place, but the show is typically held the Friday night before WrestleMania, which would be April 17, 2026.

We’re still a few months away from the ceremony, but WWE has already announced the first inductee. During the Wrestlepalooza premium live event in September 2025 (the first on the ESPN Unlimited service), WWE Hall of Famer the Undertaker announced that Stephanie McMahon would be the first inductee for the Class of 2026.

No additional names have been announced at this time, but I have a list of wrestlers and wrestling personalities who are more than deserving of a place in the WWE Hall of Fame. Expect to hear much more about those figures, as well as the event itself, in the coming weeks and months.

Other Upcoming WWE Events On The Road To WrestleMania

(Image credit: WWE/Peacock)

With a few months to go before the Grandaddy of Them All takes over Sin City for two nights of wrestling action and what are sure to be unforgettable moments, we still have a lot of ground to cover on the Road to WrestleMania.

The big build to WrestleMania 42 will officially get underway on Saturday, January 31, when the 2026 Royal Rumble is held in a specially built stadium in the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The winner of the Men’s and Women’s Royal Rumble matches will earn a spot on the WrestleMania card, which should start filling out in the next few weeks.

After that, we’ll have the Elimination Chamber premium live event, which is being held at Chicago’s United Center on Saturday, February 28, 2026. No matches have been announced at this time, but we can expect a pair of multi-person elimination matches in the diabolical structure.

Interestingly enough, WWE has not yet announced any plans for NXT ahead of WrestleMania 42, but it’s highly unlikely that the company skips out on giving its up-and-coming talent time to shine in front of an international audience.

Well, that about does it for everything we know about WrestleMania 42. With an assortment of high-profile events leading up to the big weekend, not to mention weekly episodes of Raw and SmackDown, it’s safe to say that business is about to pick up over at WWE.