A Big WrestleMania 41 Match Is Up In The Air Over Last-Minute Injury Reports, And I'm Not Surprised

With just weeks to go until WrestleMania 41, injuries can be a big concern as superstars continue to work in the ring and build up interest in their storylines. With that said, there's a rumor floating around that one big match could be in jeopardy as a superstar is on the mend. While it's not officially confirmed, Kevin Owens might miss out on his match with Randy Orton.

Owens has been a workhorse these past few months, so I wouldn't doubt he needs a break from upcoming WWE events. I'm not surprised he may be hurt heading into WrestleMania, as fans collectively wonder if he can compete at the two-night event.

(Image credit: WWE)

What's Being Said About Kevin Owens' Alleged Injury

Reports on Kevin Owens' status come from wrestling insider @CodyWhoadesPWN, who states the wrestler is dealing with an undisclosed injury. There's allegedly no timetable for his return, and while he's not officially ruled out for WrestleMania 41, alternate plans are being discussed for who Randy Orton may face.

After thinking he was injured following his ladder match with Cody Rhodes, I questioned whether it was wise to follow that up with a "no holds barred" match with Sami Zayn. Both were matches filled with some risky spots, so it's not a surprise that Owens might be nursing an injury from something that happened in either of those matches.

(Image credit: WWE)

Who Could Randy Orton Face At WrestleMania If Owens Is Out?

Finding an alternate plan for Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 shouldn't be a challenge. There are so many superstars who need more screentime than they're currently getting, and more are coming in all the time. We have Fenix having his debut match on SmackDown just ahead of Mania, and there are reports that Rusev recently signed a new contract with the company.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Those wishing to watch WrestleMania 41 would do well to pick up a Peacock subscription. Costing as little as $7.99 a month, you can also pay more for Peacock Premium and enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline later.

While either wrestler would be a good fit to squeeze into a last-minute match with Randy Orton, I don't think the WWE needs to break themselves to find him a match. Orton's return since his injury has been solid, but it's not like there are any titles on the line for this matchup. If I'm being frank, this was more about Kevin Owens having a match at WrestleMania 41, so if he's not in the mix, should Orton need to be on the card?

Without knowing the full scope of what is planned for both nights, I am sure that at least one other match could fill that slot. Hell, maybe even give some extra time for John Cena to be a heel or bring out his dad to yell at fans. We don't know if Kevin Owens won't be available for his match with Orton, but if he isn't, I don't see why this match has to happen.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

WrestleMania 41 streams on Peacock on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20. We'll see if Owens or any other injuries are confirmed as we count down to the event, but I'm crossing my fingers that everyone has a clean bill of health.